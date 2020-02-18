Hyderabad: Ex-scholar found dead in Osmania University, police suspect suicide

Narsiah was awarded the degree of PhD over a year ago and he continued to stay on campus Narsiah was awarded the degree of PhD over a year ago and he continued to stay on campus

A 45-year-old former research scholar of Osmania University was found dead inside one of the hostel rooms on campus Monday afternoon. According to students, Kompally Narsaiah, 45, had completed PhD in Geography, and was staying at room number 3 of Yamuna hostel, where he was found lying unconscious and later declared dead.

On Monday morning, unlike other days, he was not seen outside. It was around 2 pm that fellow students grew suspicious and knocked at the door several times. As there was no response, they peeped from the window and found Narsiah lying on the floor, said a statement from police.

“The students managed to open the door with the help of a long bamboo stick through the window. Blood was oozing from his nose. The doctor who conducted the postmortem said he has consumed some poison,” the police statement added.

The police have no recovered any suicide note from the room. “We have not recovered any suicide note and motive behind the death is unknown. We are investigating,” S Rajashekhar Reddy, station house officer, OU police station told indianexpress.com.

Following the death, students staged a protest on the campus. They demanded justice for Narsaiah and sought an ex-gratia as well as a government job for a family member.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, OU Registrar Ch Gopal Reddy, said there is no provision to grant ex-gratia as he was not a student anymore. “We have anyway decided to send a proposal seeking financial assistance for the family from the government. From our side, we collected Rs 25,000 and handed over to the family for immediate needs,” said the Registrar.

Further, he confirmed that Narsiah was awarded the degree of PhD over a year ago and he continued to stay on campus. “Police say he could have committed suicide. We don’t know the reasons,” he added.

Even as the varsity officials maintain that he was a non-boarder staying on campus, students have alleged non-availability of a job even after completion of the course as a possible reason behind the former research scholar ending his life.

The body was sent to Gandhi medical hospital for postmortem examination. It was later handed over to family members.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd