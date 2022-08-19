scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Osmania researchers document frogs, lizards and snakes seen in Telangana

Their research paper, published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa, also documents three lizard species endemic to the southern state.

They found the state is home to 40 species of snakes, 35 species of lizards, 16 species of frogs and toads (belonging to four families), six species of turtles and tortoises, and one species of crocodiles.

In a first-of-its-kind study in Telangana, researchers at Osmania University have scientifically documented the presence of species of frogs, toads, lizards and snakes seen in the state.

They found the state is home to 40 species of snakes, 35 species of lizards, 16 species of frogs and toads (belonging to four families), six species of turtles and tortoises, and one species of crocodiles.

Their research paper, published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa, also documented three species of lizards–Hemidactylus flavicaudus, Hemidactylus xericolus, and Hemidactylus aemulus–as endemic to Telangana.

Dr Chemala Srinivasulu, an associate professor of zoology who heads the university’s Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Studies (CBCS), said the three species of lizards were discovered in the past two years. “There is something like a sittana thondalu or a fan-throated lizard that was discovered from southern areas of Nagarjuna Sagar and also seen on the northern side. Something like a golden gecko (also a lizard) was reported near Bhadrachalam. We know these exist but we may need more surveys to find their presence,” the professor told indianexpress.com.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...Premium
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain PlatformPremium
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

According to Srinivasulu, this was the first time such a study had been taken up in the state to document frogs, toads, lizards and snakes, which are collectively known as herpetofauna. The paper was co-authored by Dr G Chethan Kumar, who worked on endemic, large-bodied Hemidactylus lizards for his PhD under Dr Srinivasulu’s supervision.

The CBCS recently completed a similar study on fishes of Telangana and is next working on birds of the state. Herpetofauna plays a very important role in the ecosystem as they help in controlling populations of pests, insects and rodents that damage both standing crops and stored grains, said the professor, who is also a member of the state biodiversity board.

More from Hyderabad

Stating that the information on the protection status of species is important as many of the reptiles are illegally collected, sold and killed for various reasons, the researchers have called for further scientific research to confirm the occurrence and disappearance of certain species in the state.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 02:51:03 pm
Next Story

Salman Khan’s former girlfriend Somy Ali attacks him: ‘A woman beater, and not just me’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Bilkis Bano case remission: Judge who convicted 11 says for court to see

2

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

3

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

4

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

5

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Featured Stories

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India’s strides in the Gulf
India’s strides in the Gulf
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand
Explained

The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand

Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Borivali

Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Borivali

AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video

AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats on Twitter

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats on Twitter

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Dobaaraa review

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Premium
'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case have walked out of jail
ICYMI

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case have walked out of jail

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement