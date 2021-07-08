Only people who came out of poverty are those like KCR: YSR’s daughter launches Telangana party

Launching the YSR Telangana Party in Hyderabad, Y S Sharmila Reddy, daughter of late Y S Rajashekara Reddy and sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Thursday made strong remarks against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Claiming that she received several complaints from people being denied government benefits during her tour in Telangana, Sharmila said many remained in poverty and “the only people who came out of poverty are those like KCR”.

However, there was silence at the convention centre filled with supporters of the late YSR when Sharmila made the remarks.

“Many people are just looting and making money for themselves while large sections of people continue to remain in poverty,” Sharmila said while launching the party on her late father’s birth anniversary, adding that her party aims to bring back “Rajanna Rajyam’’ — referring to the late YSR’s system of governance. She released the party flag after garlanding a statue of her father.

Wading into the tussle between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over sharing of Krishna river waters, she had recently said that she will fight with anyone to protect Telangana’s share of water.

After lying low for nearly two years after her brother won a landslide victory in May 2019, Sharmila, 47, suddenly resurfaced in Hyderabad this April and announced that she would launch her political party. It is the second political party in the two Telugu states to be founded and led by a woman — the first being the now defunct NTR Telugu Desam Party founded by the widow of late N T Rama Rao.