Friday, May 06, 2022
In Warangal rally, Rahul attacks KCR govt, promises farmers better deal under Congress rule

Addressing the rally named 'Rythu Sangharshana Sabha', Rahul Gandhi attacked the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for “letting down” the state's farmers.

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
Updated: May 6, 2022 11:27:58 pm
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at his supporters during a public meeting in Warangal, Friday. TPCC president A Raventh Reddy, and Congress leaders N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy are also seen. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Warangal on Friday came as a much-needed morale booster for the Telangana Congress as the leaders put in extra efforts to ensure that it turns out to be a well-attended event, which it did.

Addressing the rally named ‘Rythu Sangharshana Sabha’, Rahul Gandhi attacked the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for “letting down” the state’s farmers. “In Chhattisgarh, we promised to pay Rs 2,500 per quintal for rice and we are doing that. In Telangana, we will purchase turmeric at Rs 12,000 per quintal. We will crack down on those pushing in spurious seeds and fertilisers,” he said.

Ruling out an electoral alliance with the TRS, Rahul said that the Congress will defeat the K Chandrashekar Rao-led party in the elections next year. He announced the ‘Warangal Declaration’, promising to accept all the demands of the farmers, including MSP for all crops and loan-waiver up to Rs 2 lakh, if the Congress is voted to power in Telangana.

“Telangana was not formed easily…youths gave their lives, mothers sacrificed blood and tears to achieve the dream of a separate state. The dream was not to benefit one person…it was for the betterment of the entire population,” he said, in a veiled attack at Chief Minister KCR.

“I want o ask Telangana people what did they get from the TRS government. Widows of farmers who committed suicide due to the negligence of this governemnt are sitting with me here. What can I tell them…only that this will not happen under the Congress rule,” he said. Rahul said the Congress party’s main aim across the country was to protect the interests of the farmers.

