One killed, 5 injured after car skids off flyover in Hyderabad

One person died and five others sustained injuries after the car in which they were traveling in fell off a flyover in Hyderabad early Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the car skid off Bharat Nagar flyover and came crashing down on the road below around 2.15 a.m. The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Md Sohel, and five of his friends who sustained injuries are admitted to Gandhi medical hospital for treatment. Sohel was seated in the front while his friend Sunil was behind the wheel, and four others in the rear.

Police were investigating if the man driving the car was under the influence of alcohol.

“They were proceeding from Bharathnagar to Erragadda in a rash and negligent manner. As a result, the car fell down from Bharathnagar flyover and one person Md. Sohel died on the spot. The remaining five members received injuries and they were shifted to Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad for treatment,” said a police statement.

This is the second such accident in Hyderabad in recent times where a car driver has lost control of his vehicle and smashed the parapet wall on flyover, toppled and crashed. Earlier in November 2019, an overspeeding car had fallen off newly-opened Biodiversity flyover near Gachibowli. The accident forced the authorities to close the flyover for traffic for nearly one-and-half month. It was re-opened last month after rumble strips, speedguns and signage were put up to alert motorists and control overspeeding.

