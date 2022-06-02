On Telangana Formation Day, KCR praises state for reaching ‘pinnacle of development’

Celebrating the 9th Telangana Formation Day, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has extended greetings to the people of the state, saying the state was formed due to the sacrifices of its people, and was built with the same spirit.

The chief minister participated in celebrations at Pragati Bhavan, his office-cum-residence, and hoisted the national flag. The national anthem was also sung. Later, he visited the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park and paid tributes.

Telangana has registered qualitative growth in agriculture, irrigation, power, education, health etc. The awards and rewards announced by the Union Government and other national and international agencies are testimony to the state’s development, Rao said.

“It is a universal fact that there is absolutely no comparison with the situation that existed when the Telangana state was formed and the present-day conditions. In economic development, the increase in per capita income, in supplying free and quality power 24×7 to all sectors, in creating additional irrigation and drinking water, in welfare of the people, growth in IT and industries and almost in all the sectors, Telangana state has become a role model for the country and it is a moment of pride for all of us,” the chief minister said.

He said that Telangana has achieved unprecedented growth in welfare and development by implementing various schemes within eight years.

“The Telangana region, which had unleashed a relentless struggle for 60 years for its own identity and existence, has reached the pinnacle of development and it stands with a sense of pride in the world. In a short span of eight years, the Telangana state has become a manual for others in the country to follow. All this was possible with the blessings of people and the government employees who worked with commitment and dedication which is a fact that no one can deny,” Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said.

He added that with strict financial prudence and perfect planning, the state can increase its revenue resources. “From 2014 to 2019, with 17.24 per cent average annual economic growth, Telangana state became number one in the country. Despite several obstacles and a deadly pandemic situation like corona, Telangana is making rapid strides in development,” he said. “The very fact that the Economic Survey of India 2020-2021 had congratulated Telangana…is a certificate for the state for its prudent fiscal management and financial discipline.”

The chief minister said the state government is delivering people’s welfare-centric administration with utmost transparency and economic discipline. He said that government decisions taken with a strong political commitment, its execution and people’s support have paved the way for big achievements.

Despite the Union Government creating hurdles, Telangana state will continue to progress towards achieving ‘Bangaru Telangana’ (golden Telangana) with a resolve, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar hoisted the national flag at the BJP’s office in the presence of state leaders and cadre. He also released a book on the NDA government’s 8 years of achievements. The BJP will also organise a programme on Thursday afternoon to remember and honour the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Telangana. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders also held a function at Gandhi Bhavan.