Friday, Sep 09, 2022

On stage, TRS man tries to disrupt Assam CM’s speech; arrested

Bilal is known to pull off such stunts in front of leaders of other parties. The Assam CM was invited by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti to be the chief guest at the Ganesh Idol Immersion Shobha Yatra.

Hyderabad, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAssam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

A Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader has been arrested for trying to disrupt Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from speaking at a Ganesh Utsav function Friday afternoon.

Nand Kishore Vyas Bilal, in-charge of Goshamahal Assembly constituency represented by BJP MLA Raja Singh, was arrested after he barged on to the stage at MJ Market and tried to pull the mic as Sarma was about to speak. However, other BJP leaders present on the stage pulled him back and handed him over to the police.

Bilal is known to pull off such stunts in front of leaders of other parties. The Assam CM was invited by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti to be the chief guest at the Ganesh Idol Immersion Shobha Yatra. Besides Sarma, the samiti also invited Udupi seer Pejawar Swamy Dharmadhikari. Samiti secretary Bhagwan Rao said Bilal got on to the stage suddenly and tried to create disturbance.

“He could not do much but it shows how desperate TRS leaders have become these days to disrupt programmes attended by BJP leaders,” he said. BJP workers staged protest at the venue and samiti members lodged a complaint at Abid’s police station.

Telangana BJP chief spokesman K Krishna Sagar Rao said: “I strongly condemn provocative politics being practised by TRS in Telangana. The new agenda seems to be physical confrontation against BJP. A local TRS leader barging on to the Ganesh Utsav Committee stage and snatching the mic, while chief guest Sarma was on stage is very confrontational. This act has also breached the security protocol of the Assam Chief Minister. BJP demands immediate arrest of the TRS leader and he must be prosecuted for breach of security. BJP demands CM KCR to clarify on the rise of TRS leaders’ physical attacks on BJP leaders and if this is his party’s new official political agenda.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 01:40:19 am
