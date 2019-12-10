On Hyderabad metro, enjoy uninterrupted movies on phones, without mobile data

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has joined hands with SugarBox Networks for the service. (File) The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has joined hands with SugarBox Networks for the service. (File)

Hyderabad metro commuters can now enjoy movies and songs on their smartphones without being disturbed by patchy internet connections. What’s more, commuters won’t have to use their mobile data for this.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has joined hands with SugarBox Networks to provide seamless on-the-go entertainment experience to commuters.

SugarBox zones have been set up in all trains and at 10 major metro stations across the city, where commuters can sign into SugarBox and watch their favourite movies and listen to songs without any buffering. Once they sign in, users can access content on the Zee5 or the FreePlay App on both Android and iOS.

SugarBox is a hyperlocal data delivery and discovery platform that does not use the internet, but identifies the user’s choices and makes them available through a local server and local Wi-Fi network.

Speaking at the launch of the service Tuesday, NVS Reddy, managing director, HMRL, said Hyderabad has become the first metro rail service in the country to offer entertainment on-the-go to its customers.

“Mobile data is going to be very costly in the coming days. We are now beginning with all trains and 10 metro stations. There are 5,000 movies available and you can download a movie in three minutes,” Reddy said.

Having set a target of reaching 1 lakh metro users, Rohit Paranjpe, CEO of SugarBox, said his team is working on add-ons like e-learning, e-commerce, food tech, mobility, etc., in addition to seamless entertainment. According to him, the service will be free for the first 60 days and then charge a “very nominal” amount from customers.

How does SugarBox work on Hyderabad Metro

SugarBox zones are set up inside all Metro trains and at 10 major stations.

Look for SugarBox in your WiFi setting and connect.

Open Zee5 or FreePlay App, register using your mobile number.

Stream and download movies without buffer or data charges.

