On Civil Services Day, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu advises officers to be frank and honest

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Thursday warned that a nexus of politicians and civil servants is affecting the welfare of poor people in the country.

The VP advised civil servants to be frank and honest and stand for what is right. Addressing the trainee officers at Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute, Hyderabad, on the occasion of Civil Services Day on Thursday, Naidu said that there was a nexus between the political executive and civil servants, and it is making consequences for the people and the country.

“I urge the civil servants to be frank and honest and stand for what is right and to speak truth to the political executive. Politicians being wise and receptive to good suggestions would not like the risk of being punished for any bad decision and wrongdoing and hence, the officials should present the truth and various scenarios in a convincing manner,” Naidu said.

The VP said that when civil servants are ordered to tow the political line on certain issues, “all you need is to speak for the right and if required, to do so in writing. If you are overruled, the concerned authority would be taken to task. Political and permanent executives should work in tandem and in the right manner. Political executives should definitely change,” VP Naidu said.

Naidu called for reforms to enable promotions based on merit in the bureaucracy so that officer can take on emerging challenges and complexities in the changing times. He said that a lot needs to be done to eliminate poverty, illiteracy, gender, and social discrimination.

Referring to welfare schemes offered by several state governments, the VP said that states should give equal importance to welfare and development. “Civil servants should be neutral to politics while discharging their duties. You should be concerned about poor and needy people who are on the streets and ensure that they are safe. In every “file’’ that crosses your desk there may be a “life’’ and it depends on your decision, he said.