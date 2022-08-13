‘Just want to return home’: Stranded in Oman, Indian woman sends SOS, asking to be deported

“Every time we ask about our return, we are told it will happen next week. I have spent a month here, and there are women like me who have spent six to eight months already. All of us just want to go home,” says 46-year-old Ameena Begum, one among the 85-odd Indian women currently sheltered at a government-run home by the Indian Embassy in Oman.

Even as she sends out SOS messages from Oman’s capital city of Muscat, with requests to be reunited with her family in Hyderabad, Begum tells indianexpress.com over WhatsApp voice messages that her family should not know what she has been going through.

The plight of such women, who travelled to different Gulf Cooperation Council countries to work as domestic help and fell in the trap of illegal agents, came to light recently after their video message was shared on Twitter by a Hyderabad-based NRI rights activist Singireddy Naresh Reddy. Another Hyderabad-based social worker Syed Ali Asghar, who has been in regular contact with the women, says he is yet to receive any response to his emails to the Embassy of Oman in New Delhi.

While over 20 of them are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to Begum, most others are from Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, etc. For now, they are confined to two rooms without anything to do or any idea of their return and are allowed to use their mobile phones only between 1 pm and 9 pm Oman time.

Begum had come to Muscat on a tourist visa last October with the hope that her employer would regularise the visa soon. “All of us have come here to work hard and take care of our families back home. My elder daughter is 17 and my husband is a heart patient. I need this money to get her married to a good family. Both my daughters have been unwell recently and I just want to go back. They do not know I am stuck here,” says Begum, whose family lives at Phoolbagh in Hyderabad’s Chandrayangutta.

Asghar notes that not all women have valid documents or visas. “They have travelled to Qatar, Kuwait, UAE and other Arab countries on tourist visas and were assigned households in Oman on a need basis by local agents. Their passports are confiscated by the sponsors as soon as they arrive home.”

Begum adds she was made to work at two homes, cook for a dozen people, allowed sleep only for three to four hours a night, and not given sufficient food to eat. “I have high blood sugar levels (hyperglycemia) and whenever I felt uncomfortable, they blamed me for my choice of work. There was a punishment for everything they disliked. I have never felt fresh air while I worked at that home. This is the story at most homes,” she says.

Fed up with the ill-treatment, Begum, whose passport was with her sponsor, left and approached the Indian embassy.

As Begum recalls, most women have legal cases filed against them by their sponsors and have to appear for trial before a court now and then. The sponsors pay a lump sum to the local agent in return for a certain number of months of work. As these migrant workers leave before the end of contract, they have to face legal cases. “Each of us has a story of torture and trauma to share. Some were cheated and not paid, while some were beaten up and thrown out, and some have run away with their lives at stake. All of us are poor. How do they expect us to pay back 1,300 and 1,600 riyals that they claim to have paid local agents?” she asks.

Reddy, who is also Gulf convenor for Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s NRI cell, says the procedure, including the legal tangles, should be expedited. “We do not blame the Indian Embassy, Government of India or the Oman government, for there is a procedure in such cases where women run away from their sponsors. The legal issues should be resolved soon and they should be deported with wage dues cleared,” he says.

The women facing cases filed by their sponsors have to prove their innocence or pay for the damages, pay penalty or serve jail terms in cases of overstaying. While a panel of lawyers from the Indian Embassy provides legal aid, they can be provided financial aid through Indian Community Welfare Fund as well as well-meaning donors, say activists.

Asghar says his emails to the Embassy of Oman in New Delhi requested these women be allowed to return home. “Most of them are illiterates and have no valid documents. In similar cases that we come across in other Gulf countries, such people are immediately deported without delay. We are unable to get any official information from the governments,” he rues.

According to Amina Begum, even the local authorities are not keen on having them stay any longer in Muscat. “But I don’t understand the delay. Everyone here is scared to speak up. We just hope and pray that we are sent back immediately,” she adds.