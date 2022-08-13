scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

‘Just want to return home’: Stranded in Oman, Indian woman sends SOS, asking to be deported

Even as she sends out SOS messages from Oman’s capital city of Muscat, with requests to be reunited with her family in Hyderabad, Begum tells indianexpress.com over WhatsApp voice messages that her family should not know what she has been going through.

Written by Rahul V Pisharody | Hyderabad |
August 13, 2022 4:06:48 pm
46-year-old Ameena Begum sends out SOS message from Muscat. (Photo: Videograb/Twitter@TPCC_Gulf_NRI)

“Every time we ask about our return, we are told it will happen next week. I have spent a month here, and there are women like me who have spent six to eight months already. All of us just want to go home,” says 46-year-old Ameena Begum, one among the 85-odd Indian women currently sheltered at a government-run home by the Indian Embassy in Oman.

Even as she sends out SOS messages from Oman’s capital city of Muscat, with requests to be reunited with her family in Hyderabad, Begum tells indianexpress.com over WhatsApp voice messages that her family should not know what she has been going through.

The plight of such women, who travelled to different Gulf Cooperation Council countries to work as domestic help and fell in the trap of illegal agents, came to light recently after their video message was shared on Twitter by a Hyderabad-based NRI rights activist Singireddy Naresh Reddy. Another Hyderabad-based social worker Syed Ali Asghar, who has been in regular contact with the women, says he is yet to receive any response to his emails to the Embassy of Oman in New Delhi.

While over 20 of them are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to Begum, most others are from Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, etc. For now, they are confined to two rooms without anything to do or any idea of their return and are allowed to use their mobile phones only between 1 pm and 9 pm Oman time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream

Begum had come to Muscat on a tourist visa last October with the hope that her employer would regularise the visa soon. “All of us have come here to work hard and take care of our families back home. My elder daughter is 17 and my husband is a heart patient. I need this money to get her married to a good family. Both my daughters have been unwell recently and I just want to go back. They do not know I am stuck here,” says Begum, whose family lives at Phoolbagh in Hyderabad’s Chandrayangutta.

Asghar notes that not all women have valid documents or visas. “They have travelled to Qatar, Kuwait, UAE and other Arab countries on tourist visas and were assigned households in Oman on a need basis by local agents. Their passports are confiscated by the sponsors as soon as they arrive home.”

Begum adds she was made to work at two homes, cook for a dozen people, allowed sleep only for three to four hours a night, and not given sufficient food to eat. “I have high blood sugar levels (hyperglycemia) and whenever I felt uncomfortable, they blamed me for my choice of work. There was a punishment for everything they disliked. I have never felt fresh air while I worked at that home. This is the story at most homes,” she says.

Advertisement

Fed up with the ill-treatment, Begum, whose passport was with her sponsor, left and approached the Indian embassy.

As Begum recalls, most women have legal cases filed against them by their sponsors and have to appear for trial before a court now and then. The sponsors pay a lump sum to the local agent in return for a certain number of months of work. As these migrant workers leave before the end of contract, they have to face legal cases. “Each of us has a story of torture and trauma to share. Some were cheated and not paid, while some were beaten up and thrown out, and some have run away with their lives at stake. All of us are poor. How do they expect us to pay back 1,300 and 1,600 riyals that they claim to have paid local agents?” she asks.

Reddy, who is also Gulf convenor for Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s NRI cell, says the procedure, including the legal tangles, should be expedited. “We do not blame the Indian Embassy, Government of India or the Oman government, for there is a procedure in such cases where women run away from their sponsors. The legal issues should be resolved soon and they should be deported with wage dues cleared,” he says.

Advertisement

The women facing cases filed by their sponsors have to prove their innocence or pay for the damages, pay penalty or serve jail terms in cases of overstaying. While a panel of lawyers from the Indian Embassy provides legal aid, they can be provided financial aid through Indian Community Welfare Fund as well as well-meaning donors, say activists.

Asghar says his emails to the Embassy of Oman in New Delhi requested these women be allowed to return home. “Most of them are illiterates and have no valid documents. In similar cases that we come across in other Gulf countries, such people are immediately deported without delay. We are unable to get any official information from the governments,” he rues.

More from Hyderabad

According to Amina Begum, even the local authorities are not keen on having them stay any longer in Muscat. “But I don’t understand the delay. Everyone here is scared to speak up. We just hope and pray that we are sent back immediately,” she adds.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 04:06:48 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

5

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in New York hospital

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushd...
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushd...
Explained: The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha
Explained: The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan interview: 'Shah Bano, Satanic Verses....
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan interview: 'Shah Bano, Satanic Verses....
Gujarat polls: With poaching, Murmu plank BJP looks to wrest Cong tribal ...
Gujarat polls: With poaching, Murmu plank BJP looks to wrest Cong tribal ...
‘Sameer Wankhede not Muslim by birth, but Mahar’: Caste panel rejects Nawab Malik’s claim

‘Sameer Wankhede not Muslim by birth, but Mahar’: Caste panel rejects Nawab Malik’s claim

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Why family needs to be at the heart of India’s health system
Sujatha Rao writes

Why family needs to be at the heart of India’s health system

Premium
The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha
Explained

The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
5G could change the blockchain industry forever, experts say

5G could change the blockchain industry forever, experts say

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
Opinion

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
Never Have I Ever season 3: The troubled teen grows up

Never Have I Ever season 3: The troubled teen grows up

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement