‘Obvious bid to fear monger’: BJP MP seeks denial of permit to Owaisi’s Nizamabad protest meet

Asaduddin Owaisi Asaduddin Owaisi

Citing the model code of conduct (MCC) prevailing in urban local bodies across Telangana, BJP parliamentarian from Nizamabad Arvind Dharmapuri Thursday asked the district collector to deny permission to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s scheduled protest meet in Nizamabad.

“I request you to deny permission to this ill-natured demonstration and restrict their advances under any circumstances and let the peace prevail in Nizamabad,” Arvind wrote in the letter.

Hyderabad MP Owaisi will hold a public meeting in Nizamabad on December 27, Friday, in which leaders cutting across political parties are expected to come.

Owaisi, after meeting chief minister on Wednesday, had told media that the CM was concerned about the nation-wide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and wants to ensure peace at any cost. In his letter, the Nizamabad MP said, “I am certain, as per the election code, he should not be granted any permission given the communal nature of his protest, as stated by himself. If he finds the Act or the impending process anti-constitutional, he can approach the court of law. It is an obvious attempt to fear monger on the acts and create tension between Hindu-Muslim communities in the area.”

“If by any means they demonstrate, we will be forced to counter demonstrate to reveal the truth, so that people do not fall prey to their false propaganda,” the MP said in his letter addressed to the district collector and police commissioner.

Municipal elections are scheduled to be held in the state on January 22. Elections will be held in 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations, excluding the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and ten urban local bodies. As the poll schedule was announced on December 23, the model code of conduct came into effect on the same day.

Nizamabad Municipal Corporation will also go to polls and the model code of conduct is in force at present.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App