Thursday, June 23, 2022
Nursing student missing case: NIA quizzes Telangana HC lawyer

The mother of the student had lodged a complaint with the Visakhapatnam police in December 2017 that her daughter was kidnapped by Maoists.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
June 23, 2022 3:25:06 pm
The Central agency is currently conducting raids at a few places in Hyderabad, including the house of the lawyer. (File photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is questioning a Telangana High Court advocate in connection with the missing case of a nursing student in 2017.

The mother of the student had lodged a complaint with the Visakhapatnam police in December 2017 that her daughter was kidnapped by Maoists. The case has been taken over by the NIA who are investigating if the student joined the Maoists after getting influenced by people associated with Maoist organisations.

The Central agency is currently conducting raids at a few places in Hyderabad, including the house of the lawyer.

