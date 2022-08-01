scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information comes in

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad |
Updated: August 1, 2022 6:09:01 pm
K Uma Maheshwari, daughter of former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao. (ANI)

K Uma Maheshwari, daughter of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao, was found dead at her residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Monday.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information comes in.

