Now, Hyderabad domestic flyers can self check-in their baggage

Domestic flyers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad can now self check-in their baggage using the Self Bag Drop(SBD) service.

Passengers can print out their boarding cards and baggage tags from any of the Self Check-in Kiosks and proceed to drop their baggage at the Self Bag Drop facility.

Currently, the Self Bag Drop facility is available for passengers flying by IndiGo airlines; subsequently, this facility will be extended to passengers of all other domestic airlines, said GHIAL in a statement.

The fastest-growing airport in the South, the airport has served over 21 million passengers in FY19. Currently, the airport connects to 71 destinations both domestic and International, through 25 passenger airlines.

Process of Self Bag Drop (SBD) Service at RGIA

1) Use any of the Self Check-in Kiosks at the Terminal to print

boarding pass and bag tag

2) Wrap the bag tag around the bag and proceed to the SBD

3) Place the bag on the SBD conveyor belt

4) Scan the boarding card and bag tag at the SBD

5) Collect the baggage receipt from SBD

6) Proceed for security check

