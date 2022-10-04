Now, book your Hyderabad Metro tickets via WhatsApp. Here’s how

The Hyderabad Metro Rail has launched an end-to-end digital payment-enabled Metro ticket booking through the WhatsApp e-ticketing facility. It is the first Metro rail in the country to roll out a fully digital payment-enabled WhatsApp e-ticketing facility, said L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) Monday.

In line with the Indian government’s signature programme of Digital India and promoting the green way of commuting, L&TMRHL has joined hands with fintech platform Billeasy as its delivery partner for passengers to book Metro tickets through WhatsApp and enable end-to-end digital mode of ticket booking, a statement said.

“This brand new service enables the everyday Hyderabad commuter the option to travel seamlessly in Hyderabad Metro Rail. Commuters can now simply purchase an e-ticket on their own WhatsApp number, which can be displayed at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates to proceed on the journey. This facility is in addition to other digital modes of ticket booking viz. TSavaari and other third-party payment apps,” the statement added.

The new mode of digital ticket booking via WhatsApp has been introduced after several trials in the past few months in association with AFC partner, ShellinfoGlobalsg, Singapore for the technology integration.

“Hyderabad Metro Rail believes in the power of digitalisation. In line with the Digital India mission, we are happy to launch India’s first Metro WhatsApp e-ticketing facility with a fully digital payment gateway to elevate our passenger experience and enhance our service excellence. This is also in line with our philosophy to go green. We are thankful to Billeasy and ShellinfoGlobalsg for helping us in this endeavour,” KVB Reddy, MD and CEO, L&TMRHL said.

Akash Dilip Patil, founder and MD, Billeasy, said, “Our team is committed to delivering a greater digital experience of convenience and efficiency along with incorporating NCMC protocols for a connected future. We will continue to work towards the digitisation of the transit ecosystem in the country while driving the adoption of digital mobility solutions. Billeasy and HMR are the first across the country to enable online booking of tickets via WhatsApp. This project enables not only us but everyone involved to a great degree of digitalisation and innovation. I would urge everyone to use Billeasy QR to scan and punch a ticket on their own.”

How to book the ticket via WhatsApp:

Initiate a WhatsApp chat by sending a ‘Hi’ message to Hyderabad Metro Rail Phone No. +918341146468 or scan the QR code available at Metro stations.

Get an OTP and an e-ticket booking URL (valid for 5 mins).

For a contactless digital experience, click the e-ticket booking URL to open the e-ticket gateway webpage.

Choose the options of Journey Route and Journey Type and make the payment (GPay, PhonePe, Paytm & Rupay debit card, etc.).

Get the Metro e-ticket URL on your registered WhatsApp number.

Click the Metro e-ticket URL to download the QR e-ticket (valid for one business day).