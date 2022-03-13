Women SHGs invest in tribal town’s first movie theatre in PPP mode, pave way for commerce and entertainment hub

The last time people in North Telangana’s tribal town of Asifabad watched a movie on the big screen without having to travel to neighbouring towns was three decades ago. But, Friday was not just another day.

At the brand new theatre in the town, partly owned by over 94,000 women, Tollywood matinee idol Prabhas’ latest flick ‘Radhe Shyam’ ran four houseful shows. Unable to handle the rush, the theatre management has started screening five shows from Saturday. The theatre was inaugurated by Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district collector Rahul Raj on the occasion of International Women’s Day and the first new release was screened on March 11.

A novel initiative by the administration of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district and the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), KB Theatre at Jankapur is a public-private partnership between Picture Time Digiplex, a tried and tested startup that spurred the concept of mobile multiplex, and the Zilla Samakhya, a registered society and the apex body of women self-help groups at the district level, to establish the district’s first movie theatre while also creating business and employment opportunities among women.

While Picture Time has invested Rs 20 lakh and taken charge of the screening and operations, the Zilla Samakhya has invested Rs 30 lakh and will take care of maintenance and amenities such as cafeteria, parking, toilets, drinking water, etc. Being a 60 per cent partner, 60 per cent of revenues will go to the Zilla Samakhya.

Athram Annapoorna, the president of the Kumurum Bheem Asifabad Zilla Samakhya, said the organisation is a combination of 394 village organisations and over 94,000 members across 15 mandals in the district.

“Our only aim is to encourage more and more women to start their enterprises. The revenues and profits from the theatre will help us extend more loans and take up more entrepreneurial activities,” she said, adding that many ventures are in the pipeline. Women will be encouraged to take up stalls to run businesses at the theatre premises, she added.

Working out a deal

According to the district administration, setting up a theatre in town has been a long time demand that just grew stronger after the new district was carved out of erstwhile Adilabad in 2016.

An official said: “We have tried different avenues and even approached the State Film Development Corporation with an estimate of Rs 4 to 10 crore to set up a full-fledged theatre. Being a backward district, the administration cannot justify spending the whole amount on its own or from Gram Panchayat funds.”

That is when officials came across Picture Time Digiplex, which has successfully revived the concept of touring cinema with a multiplex experience in a cost-effective way. Even then, setting up a ‘portable multiplex’, as they are called, would have cost around Rs 95 lakh.

It was subsequently that the DRDA, as an executing agency, worked out a deal between Picture Time and the district’s Zilla Samakhya to set up a permanent structure at Rs 50 lakh. They grounded the project in two months and expected the venture to break even after five quarters. “What we have created here is not a theatre. It is an entertainment zone and a centre of commerce by bringing the best of multiplex experience to rural areas. Our design and quality of the screen and sound are better than what you see in big cities. So we are a multiplex, but portable,” Sushil Chaudhary, CEO and founder of the start-up, told IndianExpress.com.

Its all-weather fire-retardant inflatable structure (a patented design) allows for it to be moved to another location in a day, while also ensuring efficient air-conditioning and Dolby surround sound along with 25 by 15 feet big screen and seating for 120 people. The tickets are priced at Rs 80 and Rs 100. “We procure the latest movies just like any other multiplexes. We are a complete e-cinema and DCI(Digital Cinema Initiatives) compliant theatre,” added Chaudhary. Unlike regular portable multiplexes of the company, the KB Theatre has a gallery seating arrangement and was set up in 20 days.

Future plans

In the one-acre land allotted for the theatre, the Zilla Samakhya will set up different kinds of stalls and recreational activities, apart from a cafeteria and children’s park. There are plans for a top-class gaming zone just like in cities. “We hope to create direct jobs for at least 100 women. Located in the heart of the town, there is a lot of scope for business and income from entertainment that can also financially boost the Zilla Samakhya and its activities,” said DRDA officer Marri Surender.

Stating that the response to the new theatre has been extraordinary, Anil Thirungari, site-in-charge of Picture Time Digiplex, said people were so excited that they were even offering Rs 500 for a ticket on the first day. He expected houseful shows for the entire week.

While digital payments are being accepted, tickets would be available on online booking platforms in a couple of weeks. The company CEO added that they plan to add another screen here in the next 15 days owing to the positive response and are looking to have more such screens across rural pockets of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.