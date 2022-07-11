Need double-engine non-BJP govt at the Centre: KCR

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “weakest and inefficient” Prime Minister ever in the country, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said there is a need for “double-engine non-BJP government” at the Centre.

Speaking to reporters here, Rao, popularly known as KCR, said former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was bold enough to declare Emergency in the 1970s, whereas there is an “undeclared emergency” in the country under Modi’s rule.

Alleging that the BJP-led NDA government is corrupt, he said the government at the Centre would be replaced and there would be inquiry on the ‘misdeeds’ such as coal import pressure on States.

“Narendra Modi government should go and a non-BJP government should come. It is our slogan. Thanks to Narendra Modi. We accept your proposal for a double-engine growth…for double-engine ‘sarkar’. Now, the people should decide as to which double-engine should come, whether it should be BJP double-engine or non-BJP double-engine. The facts and figures clearly say that the country requires a non-BJP double-engine government. Not BJP double-engine government. Yes. It is established,” he said, emphasising that non-BJP State governments are more progressive than the BJP-ruled ones.

Stating that he does not have any personal enmity with Modi, KCR said it was his (Modi’s) policies that the southern satrap is against.

“I am saying this and will say. There was no such weak and inefficient Prime Minister like Modi…during the Congress rule, there was brain-drain. Now, with your government policies, there is a capital-drain, resulting in depleting forex reserves,” he said.

Alleging that several companies are withdrawing their investments from the country, KCR said: “Make in India” is a big failure as the country even now imports kites and national flags from China.

He opined that the NDA government should have consulted other parties and taken them into confidence before finalising schemes such as “Agnipath,” an army recruitment scheme.

“They say we need a younger generation in the army. Even our country needs a young Prime Minister,” he said.

He said some retired army officials have felt that “the Indo-China border is not a lab for experiments.” KCR said BJP and Congress are indulging in a blame-game, citing the developments relating to GST (goods and services tax) during their respective governments.

He reiterated that he is working for a qualitative change in government at the national-level.

The Chief Minister exhorted youth and other sections to oust the BJP, claiming it is the only way to save the country.

Imposition of restrictions in the name of FRBM (fiscal responsibility and budget management) Act is yet another step of the BJP government to harass performing States like Telangana, KCR added.

KCR played a video-clip before reporters to buttress his points, in which Modi, when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat, blamed the then UPA government at the Centre for the sliding value of the rupee against the dollar.

Fall in GDP, rise in inflation, depreciation of rupee value, rise in prices of gas, petrol, diesel and other price rise, unemployment shooting up to 8.3 per cent are all exposing the inefficiency of the BJP government, he alleged.

KCR further said Modi owes the former an explanation on several issues and that the TRS would take up them in the coming Parliament session and other platforms.