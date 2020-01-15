‘No NRC in Telangana’: Home Minister Mahmood Ali

Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali. (Source: Twitter/ANI) Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be allowed in Telangana, said state Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali. The minister is the first from the state government and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to make a public statement on NRC though TRS party MPs had earlier opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament.

Ali, while addressing a gathering at Makthal on Tuesday, said, “Apse mai vaida karraun koi NRC Ginnarcy ka soch be mat diliye, inshaAllah hum sukoon se rahenge (I promise you that don’t even think about NRC, we will live in peace).”

Despite mounting pressure from TRS’ ally Asaduddin Owaisi-led-AIMIM, neither Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao nor any senior party functionaries have commented to NRC so far. Owaisi had earlier apprised the CM about how CAA, NRC, and NPR were interlinked hoping for a positive announcement from the CM.

In a video that has gone viral, Ali could be heard saying about his recent conversation with Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi where he says not only are Hindus persecuted in Pakistan and Bangladesh, but anywhere in the world should be given refuge but why trouble people who are already living here.

The home minister was not available for comment on Wednesday despite repeated attempts to reach him on phone.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd