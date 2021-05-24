‘No fault of forest guards’: Telangana Police on row over pillion rider crashing into checkpost

A youngster riding pillion on a motorcycle died on the spot after hitting a checkpost in Telangana. (In pic: Screenshot of CCTV footage of the incident)

A youngster riding pillion on a motorcycle died on the spot after hitting a checkpost in Telangana’s Mancherial district, while the rider, his friend, managed to duck the iron barrier and escape.

The incident took place at 12.53 pm on May 22 at a forest checkpost in Tapalpur village at Jannaram in the district. Footage of the incident, caught on a CCTV camera, has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, it is clear that the youngster on bike didn’t slow down or stop at the checkpost despite the guard signaling him to do so. In his bid to escape the guards, the youngster ducked in time while the pillion rider smashed his head against the iron rod at the checkpost. He fell off the bike and died on the spot, and the rider fled from the scene.

Responding on Twitter, Akhil Mahajan, ACP Mancherial, said the forest checkpost has been at the spot for over 30 years. The response comes as parents of the deceased are reportedly blaming the cops.

“The forest checkpost is present for more than 30 years. The rider drove in a rash and neglegient manner and ducked his head but pillon rider unaware of it hit the rod and fell and died,” he tweeted, adding, “The accused ran away and was caught within 1 hour and he was found to be heavily drunk.” (sic)

Further, the ACP revealed: “And his alcohol content was 131mg. There is no fault of forest guards. Its very heartening to see most of the people realising that police had no fault in this.”

Police have registered a case under section 304 A of Indian Penal Code against the biker for causing death of his friend by negligence.