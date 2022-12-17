No country can beat India in digital, information technology: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

No country can beat India in digital and information technology because the country has the largest number of youth, said former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad Friday.

Addressing the valedictory function of the 20th anniversary of the Indian School of Business (ISB), Naidu said: “India is going to become number one in the global economy… Indians are wealth creators globally… Of the total number of Indians migrated to various countries for either employment or as entrepreneurs, 30 per cent are Telugus.’’

The meeting was chaired by the founder dean of the ISB, Dr Pramanth Raj Sinha, while Naidu was the chief guest. Members of the first batch of the ISB, too, attended the meeting.

In an interaction with Sinha, Naidu recalled how he turned Gachibowli into a technological hub and how the Financial District was formed. Stating that Hyderabad initially did not figure in the list of cities where the ISB was to be set up, he shared with the audience how he managed to get an ISB campus in the capital of undivided Andhra Pradesh. “I convinced them to come to Hyderabad and I knew pretty well that once they come to the city, they cannot say no to setting up the institute here,” Naidu said.

He said that even at the recent G-20 preparatory meeting, he stressed the need to encourage technology. “My vision for 2047 is that Indians will be wealth creators globally and Indians are going to dominate the global economy and the ISB is going to play a major role in this,” Naidu said.

Maintaining that the youth is a great asset for India, he called upon the entrepreneurs to bridge the gap between the haves and the have-nots. “You have to work on this. Otherwise, the wealth will be in the hands of a few people, which is not good for society,” he said. Indians are doing extremely well in all sectors, Naidu said and added that he wished the ISB would globally top the list of business schools. He said he wanted ISB graduates to become “employers and provide jobs to others.”

Naidu said Telugu-speaking states are now so developed that the majority of entrepreneurs are from the two states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister said he wanted Amaravathi to become a better version of Hyderabad. “It is a new city while Hyderabad is a historic city which was built long ago. We have limited chances of developing Hyderabad and I made use of all these facilities to promote the city globally. But Amaravathi can be developed in a better way since it is a newly built city,” he said.