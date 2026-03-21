‘No child will study hungry’: Telangana Budget promises free breakfast in schools

The Budget projects a total revenue expenditure of Rs 2.34 lakh crore and capital expenditure of Rs 47,267 crore. Revenue receipts during 2026-27 are pegged at Rs 2.41 lakh crore.

Written by: Nikhila Henry
2 min readHyderabadMar 21, 2026 03:30 AM IST
Telangana Budget, Telangana Budget promises free breakfast in schools, Telangana Budget promises free school breakfast, Telangana government, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Indian express news, current affairsThe Telangana government also announced an insurance scheme covering 1.15 crore families in the state with an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh each.
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The Telangana government has tabled a Budget of Rs 3.24 lakh crore for the financial year 2026-27, bolstering the state’s welfare efforts with initiatives including a new breakfast scheme for schoolchildren. The Budget also focused on the Energy Department, with an allocation of Rs 21,285 crore.

The Budget projects a total revenue expenditure of Rs 2.34 lakh crore and capital expenditure of Rs 47,267 crore. Revenue receipts during 2026-27 are pegged at Rs 2.41 lakh crore.

Tax revenue for the next fiscal is estimated at Rs 1.48 lakh crore and non-tax revenue is estimated at Rs 35,730 crore, announced state’s Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as he presented the Budget on Friday.

While the government will continue to fund its welfare schemes for women, pensioners and farmers, the Finance Minister announced a new breakfast scheme for school-going students. The scheme will benefit students from pre-primary to intermediate classes in government institutions of learning.

Under the scheme, each student will be given milk on three days a week and ragi malt for the remaining three days. Apart from promoting health outcomes, the scheme is also expected to improve enrolment rate and attendance in schools, the minister said.

“No child will start their lessons on an empty stomach in Telangana,” Vikramarka said. The finance minister also announced a new midday meal scheme for students doing their intermediate education in government junior colleges. The government has also decided to modernise kitchens in hostels and residential educational institutions with a budget outlay of Rs 100 crore.

The Telangana government also announced an insurance scheme covering 1.15 crore families in the state with an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh each. The scheme, called Indiramma Family Life Insurance scheme, will bring relief to people who untimely lose breadwinners of the family, the minister said.

Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

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