‘No child will study hungry’: Telangana Budget promises free breakfast in schools

The Telangana government also announced an insurance scheme covering 1.15 crore families in the state with an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh each.

The Telangana government has tabled a Budget of Rs 3.24 lakh crore for the financial year 2026-27, bolstering the state’s welfare efforts with initiatives including a new breakfast scheme for schoolchildren. The Budget also focused on the Energy Department, with an allocation of Rs 21,285 crore.

The Budget projects a total revenue expenditure of Rs 2.34 lakh crore and capital expenditure of Rs 47,267 crore. Revenue receipts during 2026-27 are pegged at Rs 2.41 lakh crore.

Tax revenue for the next fiscal is estimated at Rs 1.48 lakh crore and non-tax revenue is estimated at Rs 35,730 crore, announced state’s Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as he presented the Budget on Friday.