Nizamabad: Covid-19 patient delivers triplets, all 3 babies test negative

A 27-year-old woman in Telangana, who had tested positive for novel coronavirus and was allegedly turned away by a private hospital, delivered triplets at the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad. After two weeks of monitoring their health and ensuring full recovery, the hospital discharged the mother and babies Wednesday.

Hospital superintendent Dr Prathima Raj said the woman had conceived with the help of assisted reproductive technology (ART) after many attempts in the last four years of her marriage.

Nazreen was admitted into GGH on October 22 and delivered the premature triplets on the same day. “A private hospital had turned her away as she was COVID-19 positive and she reached us at the last minute. Tests were conducted on her and her COVID inflammatory markers were very high. As the mother and the babies were at risk, it was a challenge for us to ensure safe delivery through surgery,” the superintendent told indianexpress.com.

The woman delivered three underweight babies, two boys, and a girl, through a cesarean surgery on the same day. According to Dr. Raj, it was a very challenging surgery because the mother had not completed her gestational age, had tested positive for the virus, and was carrying three babies.

The babies were negative for coronavirus and were kept under observation at the SNCU, while the mother was isolated till full recovery from the viral infection.

“Since she delivered five weeks early, the babies were underweight and had hypothermia and respiratory issues. Also, in such multiple pregnancy cases, the mother is likely to bleed a lot post-delivery,” she said.

The hospital has handled 54 pregnancies, involving COVID patients, in the last two months. A COVID-19 positive woman had delivered a twins a few weeks ago.

“All mothers are safe but 90 percent of them had displayed complications like low platelets, blood abnormalities, elevated COVID markers, severe anemia, and anemia with COVID, etc,” she added.

