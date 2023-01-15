scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Mukarram Jah, titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, dies at 89

Born to Prince Azam Jah and Princess Durru Shehvar, the imperial princess of the Ottoman Empire, in France on October 6, 1933, Mukarram Jah was crowned as Asaf Jah the Eighth on April 6, 1967. He was living in Turkey.

Mukarram Jah, the successor and grandson of the last Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur had been living in Turkey. (File)
Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, passed away on Thursday night in Istanbul, a statement issued by his office on behalf of the family said. He was 89. Jah, the successor and grandson of the last Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, was living in Turkey.

Born to Prince Azam Jah and Princess Durru Shehvar, the imperial princess of the Ottoman Empire, on October 6, 1933 in France, Mukarram Jah was coronated as Asaf Jah the Eighth on April 6, 1967, after the passing away of Mir Osman Ali Khan in February 1967.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you that Nawab Mir Barket Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, H.E.H The Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, passed away peacefully in Istanbul, Turkey late last night at 10.30 pm (IST),” the statement said.

The family will allow his mortal remains to be kept at Hyderabad’s Chowmahalla palace on Tuesday. “As per his desire of being laid to rest in his homeland, his children are scheduled to travel to Hyderabad with the mortal remains of the late Nizam on Tuesday, 17th January 2023.”

Mukarram Jah Bahadur (Wikimedia Commons)

The statement added that “on arrival (in Hyderabad) the body will be taken to the Chowmahalla Palace and after completing the required rituals the burial will take place at the Asaf Jahi family tombs. The schedule and other details will be released in due course.” The Asaf Jahi tombs are located at the entrance of the Mecca Masjid next to Char Minar.

After the accession of Hyderabad to the Indian Union, the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan served as Raj Pramukh of the state from January 26, 1950 to October 31, 1956.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 11:54 IST
Virat Kohli’s role in the ODI World Cup is going to be very important: Gautam Gambhir

