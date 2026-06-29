Gen Z not tukde-tukde mindset or anti-establishment: BJP chief Nitin Nabin

BJP national president Nitin Nabin has said that “some opposition forces want to incite youth by copying Gen-Z movements from other countries”.

Nabin, who was speaking at the Viksit Bharat Students Conclave held in an educational institution in Hyderabad on Monday, told students, “No one is asking what Gen Z really wants. Today, some opposition forces want to incite the youth by copying so-called Gen Z movements from other countries. But Indian youth are not anti-establishment. Indian youth do not believe in anarchy. They believe in nation building”.

“Gen Z is not the tukde-tudke mindset. Real Gen Z is the youth sitting here – young Indians who are contributing to the growth, innovation and future of Bharat,” he said, adding that governments may come and go, but the bigger question is in which direction should the country move.