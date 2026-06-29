BJP national president Nitin Nabin has said that “some opposition forces want to incite youth by copying Gen-Z movements from other countries”.
Nabin, who was speaking at the Viksit Bharat Students Conclave held in an educational institution in Hyderabad on Monday, told students, “No one is asking what Gen Z really wants. Today, some opposition forces want to incite the youth by copying so-called Gen Z movements from other countries. But Indian youth are not anti-establishment. Indian youth do not believe in anarchy. They believe in nation building”.
“Gen Z is not the tukde-tudke mindset. Real Gen Z is the youth sitting here – young Indians who are contributing to the growth, innovation and future of Bharat,” he said, adding that governments may come and go, but the bigger question is in which direction should the country move.
Without referring to any particular party or outfit, Nabin said, “Those who are trying to incite the youth must understand that Indian youth will never allow foreign forces or negative agendas to dictate India’s future.”
As an example, he said, “Earlier, the image of Kashmir youth was linked to stone pelting. But in the Modi era, the youth of Kashmir are moving forward in education, sports and national service. Today, Kashmir’s youth are winning on the cricket field, competing in Ranji, and making the nation proud. “The real Gen Z,” he said, “is not the stone pelter, but the nation builder.”
During the same conference earlier, he said that India’s demographic dividend is “our biggest strength”. “Through initiatives like Start-Up India and many other schemes, Modiji has created opportunities to integrate the youth into the journey of building a developed India,” Nabin said, adding that the youth must have faith in themselves. “They must work hard, remain focused and believe that they are not just beneficiaries of India’s growth but active builders of Bharat’s future.”
Asked why young people should vote for the BJP, he said that young first-time voters should do so because “our ideology is clear, our policies are clear, and our intention is clear. Our ideology is nation first”.
Referring to the Congress-led times before 2014, Nabin said that “there was a sense of depression and uncertainty among the youth”. “Everywhere they looked, they saw negativity – terror attacks, corruption, policy paralysis and a lack of direction,” he said, adding that the Narendra Modi government has shown that when the leadership is strong, change is possible.
Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice.
Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include:
Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India.
Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism.
Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities.
National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting.
Authoritativeness & Trust
A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society.
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