‘Gross injustice’: Nirmala Sitharaman slams TRS government, says 2,000 Telangana farmers died by suicide

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that at least 2,000 farmers had committed suicide in Telangana from 2017 to 2019 and hit out at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government for the “gross injustice” being meted out to farmers in the state.

“The government claims no other state looks after farmers as Telangana, then why have so many farmers committed suicide in the state? There is gross injustice being done to the farmers,” Sitharaman said at Banswada in Telangana.

“Politics should not be done in the name of farmers. In this state, project oustees are also facing injustice as they have not been rehabilitated properly and have not received compensation,” she said, alleging that farmers in the state were not in a good situation as was being claimed by the TRS government.

Sitharaman’s comments come a day after she visited PDS shops and questioned civil supplies and district collectorate officials as to why the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was missing from the shops. She also publicly pulled up Kamareddy District Collector Jitesh Patil when he was unable to answer why the PM’s photo was missing and what was the Centre and state’s share of rice supplied through fair price shops. Since March-April 2020, the Centre has been providing rice priced at Rs 30-Rs 35 free of cost without the state government and the beneficiaries having to contribute anything, she said.

Sitharaman is touring Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency as part of the BJP’s Parliament Pravas Yojana.

On Saturday morning, she met BJP SC Morcha president of Kotagiri Mandal, V Bheem Rao, at his residence and had breakfast with his family. In the evening, she will meet state BJP leaders and Union minister G Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad to discuss plans on observing Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17.