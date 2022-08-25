Nine Sri Lankan flyers detained with gold in their rectums at Hyderabad airport

Nine Sri Lankan citizens were briefly detained on Wednesday at the Hyderabad airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold approximately worth Rs 3.8 crore.

Officials of the Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad Customs at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport intercepted the nine passengers who arrived on the Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL-175, and found them to have concealed 33 capsules of gold paste in their rectums. Each capsule had 100-160g of gold. The officials also recovered 18 such capsules in a bag that the flyers had allegedly carried with them and left unclaimed. The total gold recovered weighs 7.304 kg.

After the smuggled gold was seized, they were handed back their passports and let off. (Express photo) After the smuggled gold was seized, they were handed back their passports and let off. (Express photo)

“Each of the accused was carrying about 450-700g of gold, and since the value of the gold individually smuggled by each person does not exceed Rs 50 lakh, they were let off after serving notices to cooperate with the investigation,” an official told indianexpress.com.

The flyers are aged between 20 and 60 years and hail from Colombo. “Some of them had visited Hyderabad last month too. On suspicion, we examined their belongings and questioned them. They had no particular reasons to visit Hyderabad. Some were on tourist visas whereas others had business visas,” the official said.

There are no previous cases of smuggling against the accused or evidence to suggest their involvement in such crimes, the official said. After the smuggled gold was seized, they were handed back their passports and let off. However, an investigation is underway to find out information on their handler in the city, he added.