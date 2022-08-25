scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Nine Sri Lankan flyers detained with gold in their rectums at Hyderabad airport

The Sri Lankan citizens were let off pending an investigation, because the value of the gold individually smuggled by each person did not exceed Rs 50 lakh.

The total gold recovered weighs 7.304 kg. (Express photo)

Nine Sri Lankan citizens were briefly detained on Wednesday at the Hyderabad airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold approximately worth Rs 3.8 crore.

Officials of the Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad Customs at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport intercepted the nine passengers who arrived on the Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL-175, and found them to have concealed 33 capsules of gold paste in their rectums. Each capsule had 100-160g of gold. The officials also recovered 18 such capsules in a bag that the flyers had allegedly carried with them and left unclaimed. The total gold recovered weighs 7.304 kg.

After the smuggled gold was seized, they were handed back their passports and let off. (Express photo)

“Each of the accused was carrying about 450-700g of gold, and since the value of the gold individually smuggled by each person does not exceed Rs 50 lakh, they were let off after serving notices to cooperate with the investigation,” an official told indianexpress.com.

The flyers are aged between 20 and 60 years and hail from Colombo. “Some of them had visited Hyderabad last month too. On suspicion, we examined their belongings and questioned them. They had no particular reasons to visit Hyderabad. Some were on tourist visas whereas others had business visas,” the official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
El Salvador’s President keen on ‘Bitcoin City’, but res...Premium
El Salvador’s President keen on ‘Bitcoin City’, but res...
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
More from Hyderabad

There are no previous cases of smuggling against the accused or evidence to suggest their involvement in such crimes, the official said. After the smuggled gold was seized, they were handed back their passports and let off. However, an investigation is underway to find out information on their handler in the city, he added.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 05:50:34 pm
Next Story

Can you find three apples in a field of tomatoes? Illustrator shares puzzle on Instagram

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan question his claims in ‘Rocketry’

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan question his claims in ‘Rocketry’

No threat to Jharkhand govt, says JMM as Soren awaits Guv order on disqualification

No threat to Jharkhand govt, says JMM as Soren awaits Guv order on disqualification

Explained: Manusmriti, the ancient Sanskrit text recently under controversy

Explained: Manusmriti, the ancient Sanskrit text recently under controversy

Opinion | Out of power, Imran Khan continues to be powerful in Pakistan

Opinion | Out of power, Imran Khan continues to be powerful in Pakistan

Offshore IITs should offer courses in data science, AI: Education min report

Offshore IITs should offer courses in data science, AI: Education min report

Men demand, women compromise: Marriage according to Sima Taparia

Men demand, women compromise: Marriage according to Sima Taparia

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Premium
What Trumpism in the US tells us about the dangers to democracy

What Trumpism in the US tells us about the dangers to democracy

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement