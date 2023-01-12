Two Nigerian ‘love gurus’ arrested for duping Hyderabad doctor of Rs 12 lakh

The Rachakonda police said Wednesday they arrested two Nigerians who allegedly posed as “love gurus” and duped a Hyderabad-based doctor of Rs 12 lakh. The police said the duo promised to cast a love spell on the victim who was going through a rough patch in her life and fell prey to the fraudsters after searching on Google for a “love spell caster”.

The police identified the arrested as Okwuchukwu, 41, and Obiwuru Jonathan Uzaka, 35, both residents of Uttam Nagar in Delhi. The police were on the hunt for two other accused, Michala Ajunda and Daniel.

According to the police, the complainant, an ophthalmologist, said the accused informed her that they were “love spell casters” from Uganda and would perform some prayers for her love. The accused also sought Rs 1 lakh to be transferred initially and collected up to Rs 12.45 lakh citing various reasons. The complainant who was seeking a solution to her love life problems and professional success had searched online for “love spell caster” and got the phone number of the fraudsters, she told police in her complaint.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and collected technical evidence. A special team led by Inspector J Narender Goud rushed to Delhi, arrested the accused and brought them to Hyderabad on transit remand, a police statement said.

The accused have been remanded in judicial custody. The police found that the four accused arrived in India for a cloth business and hatched a plan to cheat gullible citizens and earn money after suffering losses in business. As per the plan, they opened bank accounts through brokers and posted advertisements on social media platforms and Google.

Along with their phone numbers, they gave ads offering services in astrology, love spell cast, and solutions for life’s problems. The police also found out that the accused had committed similar offences across the country and the main accused, Okwuchukwu, was earlier arrested by Delhi Police.

The police cautioned netizens against believing such social media ads offering solutions to problems in life. People could dial 1930 for reporting cyber crimes or register a complaint via http://www.cybercrime.gov.in, the police said.