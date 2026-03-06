Exclusive: NIA notices to those who attended top Maoist’s funeral in Telangana

In February this year, several attendees of the meeting received notices from the National Investigation Agency (NIA). (Express photo)

On October 18 last year, local activists gathered at Teegalakuntapalli village in Telangana’s Siddipet district to attend the funeral of Katha Ramchandra Reddy alias Raju Dada, a central committee member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), who was killed in an encounter with the Chhattisgarh police in Narayanpur district’s Abujhmad on September 22.

Months later, in February this year, several attendees of the meeting received notices from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Reddy’s son Raja Chandra had earlier petitioned the Supreme Court, stating that his father was killed in a “fake encounter” staged by the Chhattisgarh police.

The notices summoned at least 10 attendees, including those who spoke at the event, on different dates in March. “Whereas it appears that you are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case cited above, you are required to be examined. In this regard, you are hereby directed to be present at your above-mentioned address… for carrying out enquiry/examination. In case you wish to be examined at any other alternate place of your residence, the same may be communicated to the undersigned,” the notices, served by a Deputy Superintendent of Police of the NIA from the Hyderabad branch, state.