NIA files chargesheet against 11 PFI members in Telangana over ‘terror training camp’

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 11 members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Telangana’s Nizamabad district for allegedly organising terror training camps besides recruiting people for terrorist acts.

It was in July this year that the Nizamabad police first busted an alleged sleeper cell of the PFI. A case was registered at the Nizamabad Town police station on July 4 and was subsequently taken over by the NIA which registered a case on August 26. On Thursday, the NIA filed the chargesheet before the special court in Hyderabad.

According to the chargesheet, investigations revealed that the accused were radicalising gullible Muslim youths and recruiting them to the PFI through speeches filled with hatred against the Government of India as well as other organisations and individuals. Once recruited, the youths were sent to PFI training camps under the guise of yoga classes and Physical Education (PE) beginners’ courses where they were trained in the use of everyday articles (knife, sickle and iron rods) to kill a person by attacking vulnerable body parts such as throat, stomach and head. They were also trained to commit acts of terror.

The accused were charged under sections 120B, 153(A) of the IPC, sections 17, 18, 18A & 18B of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA. The accused men, 10 from Telangana and one from Andhra Pradesh, were identified as Abdul Khader of Auto Nagar, Nizamabad; Abdul Ahad of Mujahed Nagar, Nizamabad; Abdul Saleem of Islampura, Jagtial; Shaik Shadullah of Gundaram, Nizamabad; Feroz Khan of Shanti Nagar, Adilabad; Mohammad Osman of Tarakarama Nagar, Jagtial; Syed Yahiya Sameer of Auto Nagar, Nizamabad; Shaik Imran Mujahed Nagar, Nizamabad; Mohammad Abdul Mubeen of Habeeb Nagar, Nizamabad; Mohammad Irfan Hussainpura, Karimnagar, Telangana; and Shaik Iliyas Ahmed of Khaja Nagar, Buchi Reddy Palem Mandal in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

On July 6, the Nizamabad police said they busted an alleged sleeper cell of the PFI for holding classes in anti-Hindu indoctrination, and arrested four persons after a two-month-long counter-intelligence operation. The alleged sleeper cell was being run from the first floor of a house owned by a former member of the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) Abdul Khader, 54, at Auto Nagar.

Nizamabad police said members of the cell were preparing to disturb law and order in Nizamabad town and cause destruction. Interrogation revealed that several such sleeper cells were planning to cause destruction across the country. Officers said that during the two-month-long counter-intelligence operation, they got to know of the PFI’s tactics and the kind of violence they were planning to unleash total anarchy in several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad.

Officials said that under the guise of karate training, Abdul Khader – who recently returned from the Middle East – was luring gullible Muslim youths into an anti-Hindu indoctrination programme. He allegedly received Rs 6 lakh from the PFI to construct a large room on the top of his house. In this room, Khader and a few other former SIMI activists radicalised innocent Muslims youths against Hindus and Hinduism, the Nizamabad police had said in its FIR.