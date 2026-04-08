NGT declines to stay Telangana’s 30,000-acre Bharat Future City project

The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) southern zone bench in Chennai has declined to intervene or grant a stay on the Telangana government’s ambitious Bharat Future City project, proposed across around 30,000 acres between Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar highways.

The NGT bench on Tuesday directed the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) and the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to file counters in the matter and adjourned the case for further hearing on June 9.

The bench was dealing with a petition filed by Hyderabad-based environmentalist Dr Donthi Narasimha Reddy, who alleged that the government had not obtained the mandatory environmental clearances prior to taking up the project. He also claimed that the project violated provisions of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, 2006, and the precautionary principle and principle of sustainable development.