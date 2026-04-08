NGT declines to stay Telangana’s 30,000-acre Bharat Future City project

The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) southern zone bench in Chennai has declined to intervene or grant a stay on the Telangana government’s ambitious Bharat Future City project, proposed across around 30,000 acres between Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar highways.
The NGT bench on Tuesday directed the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) and the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to file counters in the matter and adjourned the case for further hearing on June 9.
The bench was dealing with a petition filed by Hyderabad-based environmentalist Dr Donthi Narasimha Reddy, who alleged that the government had not obtained the mandatory environmental clearances prior to taking up the project. He also claimed that the project violated provisions of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, 2006, and the precautionary principle and principle of sustainable development.
Meanwhile, Additional Advocate General Tera Rajinikanth Reddy, appearing on behalf of Telangana, appraised the bench that the project was at a nascent stage and no illegal development activity was taking place at the disputed site. He additionally assured the bench that environmental clearance would be obtained at the appropriate time, if required by the law.
Dr Donthi Narasimha Reddy’s petition sought a permanent injunction against the development of the Future City project coming up in Amangal, Ibrahimpatnam, Kadthal, Kandukur, Maheswaram, Manchal, and Yacharam mandals across 56 villages. He alleged that tenders have been issued, and fresh tenders have also been called for the commencement of work. He submitted that construction on the site, laying of roads, etc. have begun illegally without environmental clearance.
The petition also submitted that such activities are only permissible after a comprehensive EIA is conducted, a public hearing is held, and environmental clearance is obtained. Dr Donthi Narasimha Reddy alleged that the project involves the conversion or “development” of about 30,000 acres, and entire villages are being resettled or relocated, and an agricultural, pastoral landscape is being converted to a new urban sprawl.
He claimed that formal representations sent to the authorities, highlighting the concerns and the legal requirements, had remained unaddressed and urged the bench to restrain the authorities from continuing any construction activity in the identified area until the required environmental clearances are obtained.
Rahul V Pisharody is Assistant Editor with the Indian Express Online and has been reporting for IE on various news developments from Telangana since 2019. He is currently reporting on legal matters from the Telangana High Court.
Rahul started his career as a journalist in 2011 with The New Indian Express and worked in different roles at the Hyderabad bureau for over 8 years. As Deputy Metro Editor, he was in charge of the Hyderabad bureau of the newspaper and coordinated with the team of city reporters, district correspondents, other centres and internet desk for over three years.
A native of Palakkad in Kerala, Rahul has a Master's degree in Communication (Print and New Media) from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. ... Read More