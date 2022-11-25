New flyover on IT corridor to ease commute to Hyderabad international airport

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao will Friday throw open yet another flyover in the IT corridor of Greater Hyderabad that is aimed at improving connectivity and decongesting that part of the city.

Changing face of Urban Infrastructure of Hyderabad under the SRDP program #HappeningHyderabad pic.twitter.com/dDIx4bLisH — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 25, 2022

With aerial photos and videos captured using drone cameras going viral on different social media platforms since Thursday, the minister took to Twitter to share and clarify that the flyover connecting Shilpa Layout and Outer Ring Road (ORR) is the 17th flyover completed under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), apart from one cable stay bridge and 15 other underpasses, rail over bridges and road under bridges that were completed and opened for public use in the last six years. Under the project, 14 more works, including flyovers, are under progress, he added.

Will be opening yet another Infrastructure project improving connectivity to ORR & decongesting Gachibowli junction tomorrow This is the 17th project completed under the SRDP (Strategic Road Development Program) by GHMC in last 6 years pic.twitter.com/RqeX1oj6uh — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 24, 2022

The complex project includes a four-lane bidirectional flyover from Shilpa Layout over Gachibowli junction to either side of ORR, a two-lane unidirectional flyover for the up ramp towards Mindspace and a two-lane unidirectional flyover for the down ramp from Mindspace. The project approved by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was taken up under SRDP. The total length of the flyover is 2.810 km and it was completed at a project cost of Rs 446 crore, according to the municipal corporation.

Some more pictures of the same pic.twitter.com/11ayEoYcr0 — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 24, 2022

With the completion of the flyover, connectivity between Hitec City, Financial District and Hyderabad Knowledge City is expected to be smooth. The flyover also connects Punjagutta Inner Ring Road (IRR) to the ORR, allowing a smooth commute between the core parts of the city.

Commuters to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) from older parts of the city may take this route now from Punjagutta, Jubilee Hills, and Durgam Cheruvu without facing traffic hassles.