Telangana: Neighbours find 90-year-old man’s body stuffed in refrigerator, cops question grandson

The decomposed body of a man, aged between 90 and 95 years, was found stuffed inside the refrigerator of a house at Parkala in Telangana’s Warangal district on Thursday. Neighbours discovered the body following a search to determine the source of a strong stench emanating from the house.

The deceased, identified as Balayya, had been living in the rented accommodation with his 26-year-old grandson Nikhil (26). Balayya’s wife had passed away three months ago.

On finding the body, the neighbours alerted the police, who said the man died around six days ago.

They also took the grandson for questioning. The Class X dropout told the police that Balayya died of ill health and he had stuffed his body in the refrigerator as he did not have the money to perform the last rites. Police have registered a case of a suspicious death.

As Nikhil is unemployed, the family had been surviving on Balayya’s pension. Police denied reports suggesting that he may have hidden the body to continue receiving the monthly pension.

“Prima facie, it looks like a natural death. In the postmortem examination, too, doctors have not found any ante-mortem injury. We have sent six viscera samples from the body of the deceased for forensic examination to rule out poisoning or any chemical reaction. There is no case against the grandson so far,” Shiva Ramaiyya Jupally, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Parkal, told IndianExpress.com.

Nikhil said his grandfather had been bedridden for over three years and was taken care of by his grandmother until her death three months ago. Nikhil’s father passed away in an accident in 2019 while his mother expired over a decade ago.

The ACP said Balayya’s body was not stuffed into the refrigerator immediately after his death. “It was when the body started to decompose that he placed it in the fridge,” he added.

“It is also likely that the bedridden man may have died a natural death, with the grandson unable to care for him. No one has raised any suspicion on the grandson’s character. We still don’t know what was the necessity to put the body in the refrigerator. he says he didn’t have money for the funeral,” he said.

Police have informed the deceased man’s second son about the incident and are awaiting his statement.