Need for renewed struggle to reconstruct Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu

The ‘Telugu Motherland’ is facing an existential threat, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said on Tuesday, as he called for a renewed struggle to “reconstruct” Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at an event to celebrate the party’s 41st foundation day, Naidu criticised the YSRCP government led by Chief Minister Jagan Reddy of stalling development and chasing away industries with “its anti-business policies”.

“This motherland is facing a threat under this regime and we have to fight to regain ‘Telugu pride’,” Naidu said, adding, “The state has fallen back into the hands of forces of destruction.”

As he recalled how, by launching the TDP 40 years ago, party founder N T Rama Rao had showed “the power of Telugu self-respect” to the whole world, the former CM said: “NTR sowed strong seeds of foundation for the party’s pro-poor agenda. He ushered in bold reforms by cancelling the Patel-Patwari system to remove suppression and introduced the mandalika system for reaching out to people. The Rs 2/kg rice scheme stood as an ideal model for food security for the whole country.’’

Naidu said in the erstwhile united state of Andhra Pradesh, the TDP had laid the foundation for a vibrant knowledge economy by developing infrastructure projects in the Information Technology sector. “Children of farmers and poor families went to all corners of the world, took up jobs and sent back money to their parents,” he said.

Naidu said after the state’s bifurcation in 2014, the TDP regime came out with a “grand plan” to create new opportunities for people by developing Amaravati as the Capital on the lines of Hyderabad.

“However, the present government stalled Amaravati and also chased away industries. There has been no development in the past three years,’’ he said.

Naidu’s son and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh Naidu also accused the ruling YSRCP of forming a land mafia in Visakhapatnam and grabbing land. Last week, the TDP had strongly criticised the state government on cheap liquor brands being sold at government outlets.