Hyderabad: NCB busts int’l drug trafficking ring; arrest kingpin, seize Rs 3 cr cash

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested one person and busted a Hyderabad-based internet pharmacy group involved in diverting psychotropic medicines for recreational use to the USA, the agency said. It also seized Rs 3.71 crore in cash and several electronic gadgets.

In a statement issued Sunday, the NCB said they received a specific input regarding the involvement of Indian nationals in operating an internet pharmacy that diverts and supplies psychotropic medicines for recreational use to other countries. Based on the information, the house and office premises of the alleged kingpin of the internet pharmacy group located in Hyderabad city were searched by officials under the Hyderabad sub-zone of the NCB. A case was also registered.

It was revealed that the accused was running an internet pharmacy, JR Infinity Pvt Ltd, at Domalguda, the statement said. During the search, officials seized proceeds of the crime, including Rs 3.71 crore in cash. Further, several laptops, mobile phones and other electronic gadgets that were used to operate the illegal internet pharmacy were also seized, officials added. NCB officials also arrested the alleged kingpin who was operating the internet pharmacy.

Probe indicates that the prime suspect is an important player in an international pharma drug trafficking network and that in the last two years, he has carried out more than one thousand illicit diversions and drug shipments from India to the USA and within the USA.

The investigation has revealed that the employees of JR Infinity contacted customers in the USA and other countries over email and VoIP calls and offered them various pharmaceutical drugs – including those covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act – for recreational use.

Once customers agreed upon the product and price, the employees collected the customers’ details like name, shipping address, email id, etc, and shared payment links with them. Based on the preference of the customer, multiple payment methods were offered by JR Infinity, like account transfer, credit card, Paypal, Bitcoins, etc. On confirmation of the payment by the customer, the firm used to illicitly divert and dispatch pharma drugs to the customers.

The psychotropic tablets trafficked by the accused to international customers include oxycodone, hydrocodone, alprazolam, diazepam, lorazepam, clonazepam, zolpidem and tramadol, officials said. Further investigation, including into the digital evidence, is underway and more proof of operations, like the source of drugs and accomplices of the prime accused in India and abroad, are expected to be uncovered during the investigation, the NCB said.