Navy Week observed by Eastern Naval Command

The hospital of the Eastern Naval Command, INHS Kalyani, organised a multispecialty medical camp at Vadanarasapuram, Rambilli as part of Navy Week 2021 activities.

The camp was inaugurated by Surgeon Commander J Sridhar, Commanding Officer, INHS Kalyani.

Over 500 locals availed medical facilities during the camp, an official said. Specialist doctors in medicine, surgery, gynaecology, ENT and paediatrics, among others, were available for consultation. Also, medicines were distributed at the camp. Hands-on training on Basic Life Support was imparted to senior students and adults and certificates were issued.

A team from Station Health Organization, Visakhapatnam promoted the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. A beach clean-up drive was undertaken at Yarada and Kalinga beaches. Nearly 250 naval personnel from various units participated in the drive. The event was conducted in adherence to Covid-19 protocols, an official statement said.