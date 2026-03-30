Love, lies, and a chilling confession: Navy technician in Vizag kills girlfriend, stores body in fridge

Bathinda lawyer Davinder Natt died by suicide on Sunday, leaving a Facebook video blaming a Chandigarh-based builder and his sons for his financial distress.

A navy electrical technician in Visakhapatnam has been arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend and dismembering the body while his wife was away at her parents’ house.

According to police, Chintada Ravindra of L V Nagar in Visakhapatnam’s Gajuwaka walked into a police station on Monday and confessed to stabbing Mounika, with whom he had been in an extramarital relationship since 2020. When asked about the body, he allegedly said he had dismembered it and stored the parts in his fridge. He also allegedly told police that, before surrendering, he took Mounika’s severed head and her phone to an isolated area and burnt them.