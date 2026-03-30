Love, lies, and a chilling confession: Navy technician in Vizag kills girlfriend, stores body in fridge

According to police, Chintada Ravindra of L V Nagar in Visakhapatnam’s Gajuwaka walked into a police station Monday and confessed to having killed and chopped up the woman with whom he had been having an affair.

Written by: Janyala Sreenivas
2 min readUpdated: Mar 30, 2026 03:30 PM IST
Vizag murder case came to light after a Navy technician confessed to killing his girlfriend and storing her dismembered body parts in a fridge in Visakhapatnam.Bathinda lawyer Davinder Natt died by suicide on Sunday, leaving a Facebook video blaming a Chandigarh-based builder and his sons for his financial distress.
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A navy electrical technician in Visakhapatnam has been arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend and dismembering the body while his wife was away at her parents’ house.

According to police, Chintada Ravindra of L V Nagar in Visakhapatnam’s Gajuwaka walked into a police station on Monday and confessed to stabbing Mounika, with whom he had been in an extramarital relationship since 2020. When asked about the body, he allegedly said he had dismembered it and stored the parts in his fridge. He also allegedly told police that, before surrendering, he took Mounika’s severed head and her phone to an isolated area and burnt them.

Police said they recovered the dismembered body parts from the fridge and arrested Ravindra.

Ravindra’s wife, who recently delivered a baby, has been staying at her parents’ home in Rajam in Vizianagaram for over a month. Ravindra is also from Rajam.

Also Read | Murder at Delhi hotel: 24-year-old arrested for killing girlfriend over marriage pressure

Police said Ravindra and Mounika had been fighting frequently, and that she had begun blackmailing him, threatening to “expose” the affair to his wife unless he paid her.

Police claimed it was a premeditated murder, adding that Ravindra bought large knives and called Mounika home on Sunday. Following an argument, he allegedly stabbed her to death and dismembered the body.

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