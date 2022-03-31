Navy presented with ‘Best Marching Contingent’ trophy for Republic Day Parade

The Naval contingent for the Republic Day Parade 2022 was presented the Best Marching Contingent Trophy by Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff, on Thursday.

This is the first time that the Indian Navy contingent has been adjudged as the winner, by a panel of judges comprising senior retired officers from each of the three Services. In 2013, the Navy was a joint winner with the IAF.

The contingent comprised 96 sailors and was led by Lt Cdr Aanchal Sharma with Lt Shubham Sharma, SLt Suryakant and SLt Avantika as platoon commanders. The composite Naval Band of 72 personnel was led by Vincent Johnson MCPO I Musician. The trophy was received by the Contingent Commanders and Gunnery Instructors in presence of CO, INS India and CO, INS Chilka.

Also on Thursday, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, AVSM, NM, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command visited Naval Station Bheemunipatnam. During the visit, the Chief of Staff laid a wreath at the ‘Shaurya Sthal’ at INS Karna, which is dedicated to Special Forces personnel of the Navy who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The Chief of Staff interacted with station personnel and also inaugurated various facilities and infrastructure of the station.