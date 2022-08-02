scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

National Handloom Day: Telangana weavers to get Rs 5 lakh life insurance cover from August 7

The state government has tied up with Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India for 'Nethanna Beema' scheme and designated the state department of handlooms and textiles as the nodal agency for its implementation.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
August 2, 2022 10:26:20 am
As per the details, the government will pay the insurance premium to the LIC on behalf of the weavers. (Express File Photo)

As many as 80,000 handloom and power loom weavers of Telangana will now be extended a free life insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. Announcing this, Industries minister KT Rama Rao Monday said that the ‘Nethanna Beema’ scheme would be launched on August 7, National Handlooms Day. The family of the deceased would receive Rs 5 lakh and the amount would be credited into the bank account of a family member within 10 days of the death, he said.

The minister held a review meeting with department officials regarding the implementation of the scheme on Monday. “On the lines of the ‘Rythu Beema’ scheme for farmers, the state government is introducing the ‘Nethanna Beema’ scheme to provide financial support to the bereaved families of handloom and power loom weavers. Telangana government is implementing various welfare schemes to uplift the weavers’ community in the state,” a statement from the minister said, adding that the state becomes the first in the country to provide life insurance cover to weavers.

The state government has tied up with Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India for this scheme and designated the state department of handlooms and textiles as the nodal agency for its implementation. As per the details, the government will pay the insurance premium to the LIC on behalf of the weavers. Committees of weavers will be formed at the district and state levels for smooth implementation.

“The government has allocated Rs 50 crore for this scheme, and of this Rs 25 crore has already been released. All weavers below the age of 60 years are eligible for the scheme. Around 80,000 thousand handloom and power loom weavers are beneficiaries under this scheme,” the minister said.

According to Rama Rao, the Telangana government was allocating a special annual budget of Rs 1,200 crore from allocations to the welfare of backward classes communities from 2016-17 to strengthen the handloom and power loom sectors, in addition to the regular budget to the department of handlooms and textiles. For the financial year 2022-23, Rama Rao said that the state has allocated Rs 55.12 crore as a regular budgetary allocation to the department. Another Rs 400 crore was allocated for the welfare of the weaker sections, he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...Premium
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...
Explained: Civil code and govt stancePremium
Explained: Civil code and govt stance

He added that officials from Odisha, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh toured Telangana and appreciated the schemes being implemented by the government.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 10:26:20 am

Most Popular

1

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

2

Parliament session Live: Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week

3

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

4

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

5

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'
Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'
Ayman al-Zawahiri: from Cairo physician to al Qaeda leader
Ayman al-Zawahiri: from Cairo physician to al Qaeda leader
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate
Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today
Live Updates

Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today

Murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman's 3 decades on run

Murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman's 3 decades on run

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
On North-South debate

Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'

Centre contacts UAE to know how patient took flight to Kerala
Monkeypox death

Centre contacts UAE to know how patient took flight to Kerala

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes
Delhi Confidential

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes

'Expect Mumbai-Nagpur e-way inauguration on Aug 15'
Express Townhall

'Expect Mumbai-Nagpur e-way inauguration on Aug 15'

A startup’s pilot project aims to change how people buy medicines
Pune Inc | Every Tuesday

A startup’s pilot project aims to change how people buy medicines

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

Premium
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate

Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement