National Handloom Day: Telangana weavers to get Rs 5 lakh life insurance cover from August 7

As many as 80,000 handloom and power loom weavers of Telangana will now be extended a free life insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. Announcing this, Industries minister KT Rama Rao Monday said that the ‘Nethanna Beema’ scheme would be launched on August 7, National Handlooms Day. The family of the deceased would receive Rs 5 lakh and the amount would be credited into the bank account of a family member within 10 days of the death, he said.

Let’s start this week/month with a piece of good news Happy to share that #Telangana Govt will launch a new Life insurance scheme for all #Handloom & #Powerloom weavers on #NationalHandloomDay; Aug 7th Just like Rythu Bhima, it is first of its kind for Weavers in the country 😊 — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 1, 2022

The minister held a review meeting with department officials regarding the implementation of the scheme on Monday. “On the lines of the ‘Rythu Beema’ scheme for farmers, the state government is introducing the ‘Nethanna Beema’ scheme to provide financial support to the bereaved families of handloom and power loom weavers. Telangana government is implementing various welfare schemes to uplift the weavers’ community in the state,” a statement from the minister said, adding that the state becomes the first in the country to provide life insurance cover to weavers.

The state government has tied up with Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India for this scheme and designated the state department of handlooms and textiles as the nodal agency for its implementation. As per the details, the government will pay the insurance premium to the LIC on behalf of the weavers. Committees of weavers will be formed at the district and state levels for smooth implementation.

“The government has allocated Rs 50 crore for this scheme, and of this Rs 25 crore has already been released. All weavers below the age of 60 years are eligible for the scheme. Around 80,000 thousand handloom and power loom weavers are beneficiaries under this scheme,” the minister said.

According to Rama Rao, the Telangana government was allocating a special annual budget of Rs 1,200 crore from allocations to the welfare of backward classes communities from 2016-17 to strengthen the handloom and power loom sectors, in addition to the regular budget to the department of handlooms and textiles. For the financial year 2022-23, Rama Rao said that the state has allocated Rs 55.12 crore as a regular budgetary allocation to the department. Another Rs 400 crore was allocated for the welfare of the weaker sections, he added.

He added that officials from Odisha, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh toured Telangana and appreciated the schemes being implemented by the government.