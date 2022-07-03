People paving way for BJP’s double-engine govt in Telangana: PM Modi in Secunderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said just like other states, people in Telangana are also paving way for the BJP’s double-engine government. Addressing a public meeting in Secunderabad, he said, “In other states too, we have seen that the double-engine govt of the BJP has led to increasing trust of people in it. Even in Telangana, people are paving the way for BJP’s double-engine government.”

He said the people of Telangana are known for their hard work. “The state’s people have a lot of talent. Telangana is also known for its history and culture, its art and architecture are a matter of pride for all of us,” he added.

Lively atmosphere in Hyderabad. Addressing a rally. https://t.co/CKJfZ6QmD7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2022

Listing out the development works done by the BJP, Modi asserted that the BJP is not only making projects of innovation and tech, but also providing resources to the poor. “We are putting continuous efforts into welfare of Telangana’s farmers. In the last 8 years, the length of NH in Telangana has increased twice.”

Referring to a survey report, Modi said economic assets on women’s name have increased as the central schemes brought by BJP government connected them to the banking system. “Recently a report showed that women’s share in depositing money in banks has increased. It’s even better in rural areas. Survey says that women’s participation in having economic assets on their names has risen. It became possible as we connected them to banking system,” he stated.

Following Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s scathing attack on the PM at a campaign for the Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, all eyes were on PM Modi’s public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

An hour before his address, PM Modi said that Telangana is witnessing a surge in support for BJP. “Our development works have benefited people across all sections of society especially farmers, youngsters, women and the marginalised communities,” he said in a tweet.

Making a similar observation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP is sensing the mood for change in Telangana, and asked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to call for polls anytime he wishes. “I want to say that whether polls are held now or later, BJP will form the next government,” he said evoking a thunderous applause from the crowd. The BJP leaders spoke about neellu (water), nidhanalu (funds) and niyamakalu (jobs) and accused the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) of not fulfilling them. When Shah asked whether Telangana received the three of them, the crowd roared back with a “no”.

Earlier in the day, Modi, during the BJP’s ongoing national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Hyderabad, asked the party to reach out to “deprived and downtrodden communities other than Hindus”. His direction to the party came a week after the BJP won the Lok Sabha by-elections in Azamgarh and Rampur, two constituencies in Uttar Pradesh where Muslim voters played a decisive role in the electoral tests. Sources in the BJP said the prime minister’s remark was a message to the party to reach out to communities such as Pasmanda Muslims that are backward socially and economically.

The Prime Minister, Cabinet ministers, chief ministers and senior leaders of the BJP from across the country are attending the party’s two-day NEC meeting which began Saturday and is being held in the city after 18 years.

–with inputs from ANI