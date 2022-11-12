PM Narendra Modi visits Andhra Pradesh, Telangana today: Here’s his schedule; traffic curbs in Hyderabad

On the second day of his visit to south Indian states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday will be in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where he will launch projects and initiatives worth thousands of crores of rupees.

In Andhra, PM Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the new green campus of Indian Institute of Management in Visakhapatnam, a cruise terminal at the Visakhapatnam Port, and a Rs 26,000 crore project for the expansion and modernisation of HPCL’s petroleum refinery. He will also address a public meeting in the port city.

Apart from this, PM Modi is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Andhra section of a six-lane Greenfield Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor, which will be built at a cost of Rs 3,750 crore. Once completed, the corridor is expected to provide faster connectivity between Industrial Nodes of Chhattisgarh and Odisha to Visakhapatnam Port and Chennai – Kolkata National Highway.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi will attend the programmes in Andhra Pradesh at 10.30 am.

After visiting Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Modi had landed in Visakhapatnam on Friday night. Upon arrival, he met film star and Jana Sena Party president K Pawan Kalyan. Jana Sena is an ally of the BJP in Andhra. After the meeting of about 30 minutes, the Jana Sena chief said it would usher in “good days for AP in the future,” news agency PTI reported.

In poll-bound Telangana, PM Modi will inaugurate the RFCL fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in Peddapalli district at 3.30 pm. The foundation stone for the project was laid by the Prime Minister in 2016. The plant will ensure adequate and timely supply of urea fertilizer to farmers in the state, as well as in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones of multiple projects at Ramagundam at around 4.15 pm. This includes a 54.1 km railway line from Bhadrachalam Road to Sattupalli, and various road projects worth Rs 2,268 crore. He will also address a public meeting at the Begumpet airport.

Traffic curbs in Hyderabad

In view of the PM’s visit, Hyderabad Traffic Police have asked the public to avoid the Begumpet airport road between noon and 7 pm. Police said that there will be traffic restriction in the stretch from CTO junction in Secunderabad to Punjagutta via Rasoolpura T junction, Prakash Nagar T junction, and Greenlands. Similarly, motorists have been asked to avoid the stretch from Somajiguda, Monappa island, Rajbhavan road and Khairatabad junctions during the time.

Moderate traffic congestion is expected in the stretches leading to the Begumpet Airport and adjoining roads, police advisory said.