NALSAR alumni’s scathing letter to Bar Council: ‘Coercive threats… pressure mental health of students’

Despite the Bar Council of India withdrawing its directive barring 2026 graduates of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research University of Law, Hyderabad, from enrolment with state bar councils, 440 alumni of the university have released a scathing open letter directed at BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra.

“We write to condemn the manner in which you have approached the question of students, faculty, and the autonomy of universities in India,” states the letter, adding that the BCI’s actions “reflect a lack of empathy for students and their mental health, disregard for the fundamental right to free speech, and a tendency to deal with matters of young students and educated faculty in an arbitrary and high-handed manner”.

Stating that the BCI has “no jurisdiction to issue these letters”, it adds, “What is more disturbing is that the language of the first letter reflects a predisposition to dominate students and faculty with coercive threats that restrict speech on university campuses, putting tremendous pressure on the mental health of students.”

The controversy stems from a campaign started by around 450 out of NALSAR’s 1,400 students against inviting Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to the university convocation. The BCI on Thursday directed all state bar councils not to enrol any 2026 graduate from NALSAR University of Law as an advocate until further notice – but as criticism mounted, soon withdrew the diktat.

The alumni letter states that the matter was internal to NALSAR, and “it was no occasion for a statutory body entrusted with regulating the profession and the standards of legal education to call for a witch hunt of students and faculty”.

“Matters relating to freedom of speech on campus are internal to the university and beyond the jurisdiction of the BCI,” it states. “The language of the first letter is not just distasteful. Rather, it vilifies students and faculty by alleging that they indulge in ‘groupism’, ‘dirty politics’, ‘nasty politics’ and ‘instigating and misguiding students.’ Such loose statements are unbecoming of a statutory body entrusted with obligations towards the legal profession and legal education.”

“We need look no further than India’s struggle for independence to see that lawyers across the ideological spectrum came together to oppose colonial domination by exercising their right to speak freely. Law students in India are inheritors of that legacy. They are in that phase of their lives where they must experiment with ideas. This space must be nurtured and protected and not subjected to threats of persecution,” it states.

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Criticism from ABVP

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad also criticised the BCI’s actions, saying that a “blanket restriction affecting an entire graduating batch, without establishing the individual role of each student, can adversely affect the academic and professional future of those who have no connection with the alleged incident.”

“Collective action against an entire batch without establishing individual responsibility is neither fair nor justified. Regulatory institutions must ensure due process, fairness and adherence to the principles of natural justice while exercising their powers,” the ABVP said.