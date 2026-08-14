NALSAR alumni’s scathing letter to Bar Council: ‘Coercive threats… pressure mental health of students’

The controversy stems from a campaign started by around 450 out of NALSAR’s 1,400 students against inviting Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to the university convocation. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
“We write to condemn the manner in which you have approached the question of students, faculty, and the autonomy of universities in India,” states the letter, adding that the BCI’s actions “reflect a lack of empathy for students and their mental health, disregard for the fundamental right to free speech, and a tendency to deal with matters of young students and educated faculty in an arbitrary and high-handed manner”.
Stating that the BCI has “no jurisdiction to issue these letters”, it adds, “What is more disturbing is that the language of the first letter reflects a predisposition to dominate students and faculty with coercive threats that restrict speech on university campuses, putting tremendous pressure on the mental health of students.”
The controversy stems from a campaign started by around 450 out of NALSAR’s 1,400 students against inviting Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kantto the university convocation. The BCI on Thursday directed all state bar councils not to enrol any 2026 graduate from NALSAR University of Law as an advocate until further notice – but as criticism mounted, soon withdrew the diktat.
The alumni letter states that the matter was internal to NALSAR, and “it was no occasion for a statutory body entrusted with regulating the profession and the standards of legal education to call for a witch hunt of students and faculty”.
“Matters relating to freedom of speech on campus are internal to the university and beyond the jurisdiction of the BCI,” it states. “The language of the first letter is not just distasteful. Rather, it vilifies students and faculty by alleging that they indulge in ‘groupism’, ‘dirty politics’, ‘nasty politics’ and ‘instigating and misguiding students.’ Such loose statements are unbecoming of a statutory body entrusted with obligations towards the legal profession and legal education.”
“We need look no further than India’s struggle for independence to see that lawyers across the ideological spectrum came together to oppose colonial domination by exercising their right to speak freely. Law students in India are inheritors of that legacy. They are in that phase of their lives where they must experiment with ideas. This space must be nurtured and protected and not subjected to threats of persecution,” it states.
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Criticism from ABVP
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad also criticised the BCI’s actions, saying that a “blanket restriction affecting an entire graduating batch, without establishing the individual role of each student, can adversely affect the academic and professional future of those who have no connection with the alleged incident.”
“Collective action against an entire batch without establishing individual responsibility is neither fair nor justified. Regulatory institutions must ensure due process, fairness and adherence to the principles of natural justice while exercising their powers,” the ABVP said.
Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice.
Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include:
Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India.
Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism.
Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities.
National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting.
Authoritativeness & Trust
A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society.
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