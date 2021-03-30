scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll: First-time candidates pitted against Congress veteran

Telangana Rashtra Samithi's Nomula Bhagat and BJP's P Ravi Kumar Naik will be pitted against Congress' K Jana Reddy.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad |
March 30, 2021 10:13:55 am
For the bypoll scheduled for April 17, the process of filing nominations had begun on March 23.

With Tuesday being the last day for filing of nominations for the bye-election to Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency in Telangana, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi named Nomula Bhagat, a lawyer, while BJP named P Ravi Kumar Naik, a doctor, as their candidates on Monday. Both will file their nomination papers today.

The bypoll was necessitated following the sudden passing away of sitting TRS Legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah in December last. Bhagat(37), a lawyer practicing at Telangana High Court, is Narsimhaiah’s son.

After days of suspense, TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced Bhagat’s name on Monday afternoon and handed over the party’s B-form as well as a cheque for Rs 28 lakh towards campaign expenditure. He has been a TRS worker in the constituency since 2014.

For the bypoll scheduled for April 17, the process of filing nominations had begun on March 23. Congress party had named party strongman K Jana Reddy as their candidate on the same day the Election Commission of India announced the bypolls. Reddy, a veteran leader from the district, has won seven times from the Nagarjunasagar seat and was defeated in 2018 by Narsimhaiah.

Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded P Ravi Kumar Naik, a civil surgeon, who recently joined the party. While the Congress candidate belongs to the Reddy community, and the TRS candidate from Yadava community, a group with sizeable numbers in the constituency, the BJP candidate belongs to the ST community.

Even as the BJP was finalizing its candidate, party leader K Nivedita Reddy, who unsuccessfully contested from the seat in 2018, had gone ahead and filed her nomination papers.

Thanking the chief minister for reposing faith in him, Bhagat said a TRS win in Nagarjunasagar seat is a forgone conclusion. He told the press that welfare schemes rolled out by the CM will ensure the party’s victory just like it did in 2018.

