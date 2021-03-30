Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll: First-time candidates pitted against Congress veteran

For the bypoll scheduled for April 17, the process of filing nominations had begun on March 23.

With Tuesday being the last day for filing of nominations for the bye-election to Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency in Telangana, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi named Nomula Bhagat, a lawyer, while BJP named P Ravi Kumar Naik, a doctor, as their candidates on Monday. Both will file their nomination papers today.

The bypoll was necessitated following the sudden passing away of sitting TRS Legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah in December last. Bhagat(37), a lawyer practicing at Telangana High Court, is Narsimhaiah’s son.

After days of suspense, TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced Bhagat’s name on Monday afternoon and handed over the party’s B-form as well as a cheque for Rs 28 lakh towards campaign expenditure. He has been a TRS worker in the constituency since 2014.

For the bypoll scheduled for April 17, the process of filing nominations had begun on March 23. Congress party had named party strongman K Jana Reddy as their candidate on the same day the Election Commission of India announced the bypolls. Reddy, a veteran leader from the district, has won seven times from the Nagarjunasagar seat and was defeated in 2018 by Narsimhaiah.

Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded P Ravi Kumar Naik, a civil surgeon, who recently joined the party. While the Congress candidate belongs to the Reddy community, and the TRS candidate from Yadava community, a group with sizeable numbers in the constituency, the BJP candidate belongs to the ST community.

Even as the BJP was finalizing its candidate, party leader K Nivedita Reddy, who unsuccessfully contested from the seat in 2018, had gone ahead and filed her nomination papers.

Thanking the chief minister for reposing faith in him, Bhagat said a TRS win in Nagarjunasagar seat is a forgone conclusion. He told the press that welfare schemes rolled out by the CM will ensure the party’s victory just like it did in 2018.