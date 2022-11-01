Munugode bypoll: BJP accuses ruling TRS of phone tapping, complains to ECI

With only days to go for the bypoll in Telangana’s Munugode, the BJP has complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) – now known as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi – has resorted to illegal means, including phone tapping, against its leaders.

BJP national general secretary and the party’s in-charge for Telangana Tarun Chugh said in his complaint to the ECI in Delhi that the telephones of BJP leaders, especially those working in the constituency, were being tapped.

Stating that it was a serious offence, Chugh demanded a thorough inquiry into the alleged illegal practices of the state government which, according to him, are meant to stifle the voice of democracy.

Chugh also alleged that the TRS was transferring money to voters through mobile applications such as Google Pay and PhonePe. He informed the ECI that the ruling party’s leaders made statements indicating that they were probing the banking transactions of some individuals and companies which, he pointed out, was illegal. He also claimed that fake banking details of some of the leaders were shared with the public.

“The TRS party is trying to intrude into someone’s privacy and is also indulging in making false propaganda,” he alleged, adding that they suspect the genuineness of the “bank transaction” details of some BJP leaders that the TRS shared recently.

Chugh added that the BJP was also falsely accused of engineering defections, without any concrete evidence to back the same. It is a blatant attempt to malign the BJP and mislead the voters, he added.

The bypoll in Nalgonda district’s Munugode was necessitated after sitting MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from the Congress to join the BJP in August. Reddy is now contesting on a BJP ticket and is being challenged by former TRS MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and Congress leader Palvai Sravanthi Reddy. Forty-four other candidates are in the fray. Campaigning for the November 3 bypoll came to an end on Tuesday evening. The result will be declared on November 6.