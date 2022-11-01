scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Munogode bypoll: EC asks CEO to keep watch on constituency after fund transfer allegations

Earlier, the Telangana Rashthra Samithi (TRS) had written to the EC alleging that the company owned by Reddy’s family had transferred `5.24 crore for distribution in the constituency.

Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with BJP candidate for Munogode Assembly constituency K. Rajagopal Reddy. (file)

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday asked the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to keep a close watch on the Munogode Assembly constituency through enforcement agencies, a day after the BJP candidate for bye-election denied allegations of voter inducement.

The EC had on October 30 asked BJP candidate K. Rajagopal Reddy to provide an explanation on the recent transfer of funds from his family’s mining company to 23 individuals and companies in Munugode. Earlier, the Telangana Rashthra Samithi (TRS) had written to the EC alleging that the company owned by Reddy’s family had transferred `5.24 crore for distribution in the constituency.

In his response to the EC on October 31, Reddy denied the allegations. He said the company, Sushee Infra and Mining, was managed by his son and his associates. Reddy said the details of transfer of funds from the company which were provided by the TRS were “false and fabricated”. He also provided a statement to the EC with details of each transaction.

“In view of the fact that the TRS representation doesn’t provide any proof of the allegations, which have been duly denied by the said candidate, you are directed to keep a close watch in the constituency through various enforcement agencies,” the EC wrote to the CEO.

Munugode is among the seven Assembly seats in six states where bypolls are scheduled for November 3.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 06:28:50 pm
