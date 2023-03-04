Mumbai News Live Updates: BJP-Shinde Sena’s Ashirwad Yatra to commence in Mumbai today

Mumbai News Live Updates: The BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) alliance will undertake an Ashirwad Yatra in all six Lok Sabha constituencies of Mumbai starting Sunday. While the yatra is part of the BJP’s outreach plan to improve its foothold in Mumbai, it also coincides with the state-wide rally by its estranged alliance partner Shiv Sena (UBT). Led by Uddhav Thackeray, the first leg of the rally will be held in Ratnagiri district’s Khed on Sunday evening.
Raising concerns over a large number of vacant posts of professors, doctors and other medical or teaching staffers at government medical colleges and hospitals across the state, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court recently directed the government to fill up the vacancies on a “war footing” and provide details of the number of vacant posts. The HC also sought “accurate” data on the number of recruitments made by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) or others on these posts from January 2022 to January 2023.
In other news, the family of IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki, who allegedly died by jumping from the hostel’s eighth floor on February 12, gathered at the Azad Maidan on Saturday along with students and activists, seeking that a bill be brought in the state legislature or an ordinance be issued to prevent alleged caste-based discrimination in institutes of higher studies. The protest was called by former Rajya Sabha MP Bhalchandra Mungekar, who said that conflicting claims have been made about the 18-year-old student’s postmortem examination, strengthening the suspicions raised by his family that caste-based discrimination at IIT led him to take the extreme step.
Sheezan Khan released from Thane prison today. He was granted bail by the Vasai sessions court yesterday in the FIR against him for abetting the suicide of actress Tunisha Sharma.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Khan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra after his bail said, “Truth has prevailed as the boy is innocent. We have approached the Bombay High Court for quashing the FIR, which will be heard on March 9 and we hope that we will get justice there as well.”
In November last year, a memorial to Shivaram Rajguru, the revolutionary hanged by the British government in 1931 along with Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev Thapar for assassinating British police officer John Saunders, came up at Rajguru Chowk opposite Mumbai’s Mantralaya. However, not many are aware of the role played by the city’s famous dabbawalas in erecting the memorial.
Subhash Talekar, president of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, said nearly 70 per cent of all dabbawalas in Mumbai city come from Pune's Rajguru Nagar, which was earlier called Khed. It is the birthplace of Shivram Rajguru and hence the town's name was changed to honour his sacrifice.
After losing his party name Shiv Sena and the bow-and-arrow poll symbol to the rival faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray will hold his first public rally in Ratnagiri district’s Khed on Sunday evening.
The Khed rally will be a significant show of strength for the Uddhav-led Sena faction amid the ongoing crisis in the Sena. During the rally, Uddhav is expected to take on the Shinde-led Sena and friend-turned-foe BJP. Coincidentally, the BJP-Shinde Sena alliance will also be undertaking an Ashirwad Yatra in all six Lok Sabha constituencies of Mumbai starting Sunday.
Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray Saturday extended support to senior counsel Kapil Sibal over his announcement of forming a platform to safeguard democracy and judiciary in the country. “Appeal by Kapil Sibal to form the platform to save democracy and judiciary in the country is very important and all those who have faith in democracy should support Sibal,” said Thackeray in a statement.
Sibal is also representing Thackeray in the Supreme Court in the latter’s fight against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who rebelled against Thackeray with the support of 40 MLAs and whose faction has now been accorded party name and symbol.
A day after MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande was allegedly attacked by unknown persons in masks at the Shivaji Park area in Dadar, the Mumbai crime branch Saturday arrested two men including a 56-year-old vice president of Maharashtra Rajya Mathadi and General Kamgar Sena. Two other persons have been identified by the investigators and the police are trying to trace them.
According to police officials, the two arrested persons have been identified as Ashok Kharat, 56, and Kishan Solanki, 25. Both of them were arrested from Bhandup.
Mumbai Police has started an investigation in a case of sexual assault where a 10-year-old boy lodged in a children’s home in the suburbs was allegedly sodomised by a 14-year-old inmate.
"As per our preliminary inquiry, we have learnt that the boy was sexually assaulted by a 14-year-old special child on Monday," a police officer said, adding that the investigators were trying to ascertain whether the boy had been sexually assaulted before that as well.
A 10% water cut is likely to be implemented in 11 municipal wards of the eastern suburb parts of Mumbai between March 9 and March 11. The water cut is in place for pipeline repair works that have been taken up by the authorities.
A court at Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Saturday granted bail to television actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma last year.
Sharma allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on December 24, 2022, on the sets of a TV serial near Valiv in Palghar. Khan (28) was arrested the next day on a complaint lodged by Sharma's mother. He is currently lodged in a jail.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the tentative dates for various entrance exams conducted by it. Applicants can apply for the given exams through the official website— cetcell.mahacet.org. For BE/BTech, agriculture and B Pharmacy the exams will be held from May 9 to 13 for PCM and from May 15 to 20 for PCB. The results will be declared on June 8 and CAP registration will commence from June 12. The cut-off will be announced on July 26.
Speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that the state government will set up a panel to curb corruption in caste verification committees, which have become a "hub of corruption".
MNS general secretary Sandeep Deshpande urged the government to withdraw his security provided after an attack at Shivaji Park on Friday.
He said, " CM had called after the attack and assured all help." Two police persons were given for security.
Deshpande added, " We know who is behind this attack. We are not going to get intimidated by such assaults.The police is doing investigation. We will wait for its completion". On Friday, Deshpande was hit with cricket stumps by unknown persons when he was talking a morning walk at Shivaji Park.
A six part historical play depicting the life and works of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be enacted at Shivaji Park, Dadar from March 14 to 19. The initiative has been taken by Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar.
When the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) starts, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians isamong the hot favourites to lift the trophy. The side was assembled for the second highest pricetag of Rs 912.99 crores. They kick off their campaign against Gujarat Titans on Saturday.
A Vande Bharat semi-high speed express train will be operated on the Mumbai-Goa route soon, Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve has informed a delegation of legislators from Maharashtra.
This information was shared by Niranjan Davkhare, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council representing the Konkan graduates constituency.
Shiv Sena ( UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that the BJPs defeat in Kasbapeth assembly by-elections is a pointer to how politics will unfold ahead. Despite misuse of power and money, Pune people rejected BJP, he added.
"If Maha Vikas Aghadi together fights election they will win 200 plus seats in Maharashtra assembly polls and 40 Lok Sabha seats in 2024", said Raut.
Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh has issued a letter appealing to Muslims for participating in large numbers in Uddhav Thackeray's rally at Khed.
As part of a statewide outreach initiative, Uddhav Thackeray will be addressing a public rally at Khed in Ratnagiri of Konkan region, which is considered to be a traditional stronghold of Shiv Sena. However the defection of a few senior party leaders from this region, such as Ramdas Kadam, Deepak Kesarkar, Bharat Gogawale and Uday Samant who joined the Shinde faction, has weakened the party’s base, and the rally aims at consolidating what remains of the faction.
The outreach comes in the backdrop of the Election Commission (EC) recognising the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and allotting the party name and ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to it. Uddhav's state wide outreach is also seen a a bid to keep the 'morale' of Shiv Sainiks high and keep the flock together. He has also asked senior party functionaries to tour the state and interact with Sainiks and voters.