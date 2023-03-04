Mumbai News Live Updates: BJP-Shinde Sena’s Ashirwad Yatra to commence in Mumbai today

Mumbai News Live Updates: The BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) alliance will undertake an Ashirwad Yatra in all six Lok Sabha constituencies of Mumbai starting Sunday. While the yatra is part of the BJP’s outreach plan to improve its foothold in Mumbai, it also coincides with the state-wide rally by its estranged alliance partner Shiv Sena (UBT). Led by Uddhav Thackeray, the first leg of the rally will be held in Ratnagiri district’s Khed on Sunday evening.

Raising concerns over a large number of vacant posts of professors, doctors and other medical or teaching staffers at government medical colleges and hospitals across the state, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court recently directed the government to fill up the vacancies on a “war footing” and provide details of the number of vacant posts. The HC also sought “accurate” data on the number of recruitments made by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) or others on these posts from January 2022 to January 2023.

In other news, the family of IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki, who allegedly died by jumping from the hostel’s eighth floor on February 12, gathered at the Azad Maidan on Saturday along with students and activists, seeking that a bill be brought in the state legislature or an ordinance be issued to prevent alleged caste-based discrimination in institutes of higher studies. The protest was called by former Rajya Sabha MP Bhalchandra Mungekar, who said that conflicting claims have been made about the 18-year-old student’s postmortem examination, strengthening the suspicions raised by his family that caste-based discrimination at IIT led him to take the extreme step.