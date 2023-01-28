scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement

Mumbai-based film writer among 8 arrested for running prostitution racket in Hyderabad

The accused have been absconding in at least four cases registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act in Cyberabad and were nabbed in a week-long operation, officers said.

Hyderabad prostitution racketAccording to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Cyberabad police, the accused lured women from different parts of the country. (File)
Listen to this article
Mumbai-based film writer among 8 arrested for running prostitution racket in Hyderabad
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Cyberabad police Friday announced the arrest of eight people, including a Mumbai-based film writer, for allegedly operating a prostitution racket in the city. The accused have been absconding in at least four cases registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act in Cyberabad and were nabbed in a week-long operation, officers said. The arrested accused include a woman from Bangladesh who took to running a brothel after initially falling prey to the illegal trade.

During the probe, the police found out that Mumbai-based Mohit Satpal Garg, 28, who wrote stories for films, ran the network and has, since 2020, pushed approximately 300 to 400 victims from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata into prostitution. Another accused, Jai Saha, 40, based in Mumbai, has been doing the same since 2018 and sent women to hotels in Hyderabad, the police said.

The other arrested accused are identified as Zanwar Vishal, 33, Mohammed Sohail Ahmed, 38, Mohammed Khaleel, 40, Muntha Srikanth, 29, Mehedi Das, 38, and Bangladeshi woman Mulla Nasrin, 26. The police seized 35 phones, five laptops, two tablet PCs, a swiping machine, two scanners, three bikes, a car and 25 PAN cards and debit cards from the arrested accused.

According to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Cyberabad police, the accused lured women from different parts of the country. They posted advertisements on websites, contacted prospective and previous customers through their call centres, and facilitated flesh trade at different hotels in return for money. “The arrested people are accused in cases registered in Madhapur and Gachibowli police stations and have been absconding. Special teams travelled to Mumbai and arrested two of the accused,” a police statement said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Ramcharitmanas of Tulsidas, and criticism of the holy book
Ramcharitmanas of Tulsidas, and criticism of the holy book
More from Hyderabad

The police said the photos of victims were posted in WhatsApp groups for customers to choose from. They paid 40 per cent of the proceeds to the main organiser while the victim and the broker shared 30 per cent each. Several websites were used in the crime and the call centres were operated from Hyderabad, investigators said, adding that their main mode of communication was via WhatsApp.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 11:15 IST
Next Story

WATCH: Sarfaraz Ahmed sings Bollywood special at Shan Masood’s wedding

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close