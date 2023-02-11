Multi-dimensional policing needed to combat nation’s changing threat patterns: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday called for multi-dimensional policing in place of a single-dimensional approach, as he stressed upon the changing threat patterns the country faces today.

He was speaking at the passing out parade of the 74th (regular recruit) batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad, Telangana.

“The security scenario is changing and threat perceptions are dynamic today. In place of geographical threats, thematic threats such as cyber crimes, misuse of data, misinformation etc are emerging…” he said. In tune with the Prime Minister’s vision for 2047, when the country would celebrate 100 years of independence, Shah wanted the officer trainees to keep in mind that no country can become great without effective law enforcement and robust internal security.

Shah told the outgoing batch of officer trainees that the soul of the Constitution is in citizens and their rights and reminded them to remain “accessible, accountable and approachable” in performing their duties.

Hon’ble Union Home Minister Sh. Amit Shah Inspected the Dikshant Parade commanded by Shri Shahansha K S, IPS Probationer (Kerala Cadre) of 74 RR and took the salute.

A total of 195 probationers including 29 foreign & 38 women probationers are passing out of the Academy today. pic.twitter.com/O3MAOrfTv9 — SVPNPA (@svpnpahyd) February 11, 2023

A total of 195 officer trainees, including 29 foreign officer trainees, took part in the Dikshant Parade, which marks the completion of 50 weeks of the phase-1 basic course at the academy. With 37 female officer trainees, the 74 RR (regular recruit) batch of the Indian Police Service has the distinction of having the highest-ever number of female trainees, at 23 per cent.

Elaborating on the new approach that is required, Shah said that the security of the country’s financial centres, protection of the citizen’s rights, evidence-based and forensic science-based investigation, unravelling of narcotic and terror links, cyber crimes and financial frauds are among the aspects that need to be focused more. He called for better preparedness against multi-dimensional challenges, like terror financing, narco terror, and fourth-generation information warfare. He said the police technology mission (PTM) is launched by PM Modi to overcome these challenges that are expected to arise in the next 25 years.

He said that in the last years of the BJP-led government at the Centre, the three big hot spots of geographical threats in internal security ie; terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the North-East and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the red corridor districts, have been successfully tackled.

“In these three theatres, we have succeeded in bringing the situation under control to a great extent. The acts of terrorism in J&K have come down to a great extent after the removal of Article 370. In the North-East, successful peace talks led to the mainstreaming of 8,000 cadres and paved the way for peace and development. In LWE corridors, the number of affected districts has come down from 96 in 2010 to 46 in 2021,” he said.

The recent ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and a nationwide crackdown in coordination with different police organisations, according to Shah, presented a successful example for the world to see. “This shows our strong commitment towards democracy. Zero tolerance towards terrorism, strong framework for counter-terror laws, strengthening of agencies and a strong political will has led to a reduction in terror-related incidents,” he said.