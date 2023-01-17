Mukarram Jah, last Nizam of Hyderabad, to be laid to rest at Mecca Masjid on Wednesday

The mortal remains of Mukarram Jah, the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, will reach the city Tuesday evening and the public will be allowed to pay their respects at Chowmahalla Palace between 8 am and 1 pm Wednesday, a statement issued by his office on behalf of the family said. Arrangements are being put in place at the iconic Mecca Masjid for the final rites of the last Nizam on Wednesday.

Jah, 89, the successor and grandson of the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, passed away on Saturday night in Turkey’s Istanbul where he had been living. His mortal remains are being brought to Hyderabad as per his desire to be laid to rest in his homeland.

The Telangana government has decided to accord full state honours to Mukarram Jah. “In recognition of Mukarram Jah’s social services in the fields of education and medicine for the poor as the successor of the Nizam, the Chief Minister directed chief secretary Shanthi Kumar to conduct Jah’s last rites with the highest state honours,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Born in France on October 6, 1933 to Prince Azam Jah and Princess Durru Shehvar, the daughter of the last Caliph of the Ottoman empire Sultan Abdul Mejid II, Mukarram Jah was coronated as Asaf Jah the Eighth on April 6, 1967 after the passing away of Mir Osman Ali Khan in February 1967.

“The mortal remains of H.E.H. the VIII Nizam late Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur will be brought from Turkey and will arrive at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad at 05.00 PM IST, 17.01.2023. The mortal remains will be brought directly to Chowmahalla Palace,” a statement issued by his office on behalf of the family said.

The family, its trustees, staff and close friends will be allowed to pay their final respects to the last Nizam between 7 pm and 10 pm on Tuesday at the Chowmahalla Palace, according to the statement.

On Wednesday at around 4 pm, “the mortal remains will be carried to Mecca Masjid and arrangements have been made such that a maximum number of people are able to give ‘Kandha’ to H.E.H. the VIII Nizam. After Asar prayers, H.E.H. the VIII Nizam will be laid to rest by his immediate family,” the statement added.

While the Nizam’s Dominion of Hyderabad ceased to exist after it acceded to the Indian union in 1948, the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan served as the Raj Pramukh of the state from January 26, 1950, when it accepted the Indian Constitution, till October 31, 1956, when parts of the Hyderabad state were merged with neighbouring regions to form Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. In June 1954, Osman Ali Khan wrote to the Union Government to recognise Mukarram Jah as his successor and the request from the former monarch was accepted by the Centre in 1964.

Following the passing of Osman Ali Khan in 1966, Jah continued to hold the title of the Nizam of Hyderabad till November 1971 when the government abolished the privy purse and royal titles. He moved to Perth in Australia the next year and bought a sheep farm spread across 5 lakh acres and visited Hyderabad occasionally.

While Asaf Jah the first, Mir Qamar-ud-din Khan Siddiqi, was laid to rest in Aurangabad and the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur was buried at Masjid-e-Judi beside his mother’s grave, the graves of all other rulers in between and that of other royal members are at the Asaf Jahi tombs located at the entrance of the Mecca Masjid. Mukarram Jah’s grave will be located next to his father Azam Jah’s at the Asaf Jahi tombs as per tradition. Mukarram Jah’s demise brings down the curtains on the Asaf Jahi dynasty founded in 1724.