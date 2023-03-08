Motorist sets ablaze man who tried to smear colours on him in Telangana

A man in Telangana’s Medak district was allegedly set on fire while playing Holi Tuesday by a passerby who was reportedly enraged over the former throwing colours on him.

The incident took place at Marpally village in the district and the victim, Burri Ambadas alias Ambaiah, 35, suffered burns on his head, shoulders, torso, and hands. He sustained about 34 per cent burns on his body and is stable, Regode Sub-Inspector K Satyanarayana said.

The Regode police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Satyanarayana told The Indian Express that accused Md Shabbir was arrested Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody. He has been booked on charges of attempt to murder and under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The accused and victim are residents of Marpally and have known each other since childhood. According to Satyanarayana, Ambadas and his friends were going to take a dip in the river at around 11 am when Shabbir came from the opposite direction on his motorcycle.

As Ambadas went towards Shabbir to smear colours on him, Shabbir emptied a bottle of petrol on Ambadas and set him ablaze. According to the police, Ambadas was carrying the petrol, and Shabbir, who was going to his agriculture field, had a matchbox with him.

Soon after the incident, the villagers rushed Ambadas to the Narayankhed Government Hospital and then to the Sangareddy Government Hospital. He was referred to Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad where he is undergoing treatment in the critical care unit.