Mother hires contract killers to eliminate alcoholic son, arrested

The police in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh arrested a woman for allegedly hiring contract killers for Rs 1.3 lakh to get rid of her son.

While the son, Veera Venkata Siva Prasad, survived the brutal attack on December 26, the police arrested three men along with the woman in connection with the offence.

“Based on the call details of mother K Kanaka Durga, we have arrested her distant relative R Yedukondalu, along with hired killers P Veera Venkata Satyanarayana and Bolem Vamsikrishna, on January 17. They have been remanded in judicial custody. Prima facie, the only motive appears to be the son’s harassment,” a police official said.

According to the police, Siva Prasad, who worked as a cleaner in a lorry, has been living with his mother Kanaka Durga since he separated from his wife over certain differences. However, Kanaka Durga was distressed over her son’s behaviour and addiction to alcohol. He used to beat her up to vent out his frustration, the police said.

Tired of her son’s harassment, Kanaka Durga decided to eliminate him and approached her distant relative Yedukondalu with the task. He, in turn, approached one of his contacts Veera Venkata Satyanarayana with an offer. While Satyanarayana demanded Rs 1.5 lakh, Yedukondalu convinced him with the hit job for Rs 1.3 lakh. “The killers were paid Rs 50,000 as advance and the rest was promised to be paid after the attack.”

The police found that Satyanarayana took the help of his associate Vamsikrishna. As per their plan, the duo got Siva Prasad drunk and then attacked him with an iron rod and left him to die on a deserted railway track on the outskirts of the village. However, passersby noticed the bleeding man, admitted him to a hospital and saved his life.

During the probe, the police questioned the mother based on technical evidence and she confessed to having committed the offence. “The absocinding accused were arrested. As per the investigation so far, none of them have any past criminal records.”